WINONA -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team came all the way back from a 20-point deficit on Saturday, but Winona State had the final say in an 76-67 Warrior win in Winona.

The Beavers (7-9, 4-8 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) trailed by 43-23 late in the second quarter behind a cold offense and WSU’s high-powered efforts on the other end.

Winona State scored 28 points in the frame, tied for the most BSU has surrendered in a single quarter since allowing 31 on Feb. 10, 2017.

The Warriors (12-4, 8-4 NSIC) carried a 43-26 lead into halftime as Bemidji State shot just 6-for-26 from the field in the opening half. But the Beavers started to rally after the break, including a Brooklyn Bachmann 3-pointer that capped an 8-0 run and lifted BSU within single digits at 50-41.

Between Rachael Heittola and Taylor Bray, Bemidji State also scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter for their first lead of the day at 57-56.

But it was also their last lead of the day.

WSU scored the next two buckets, and after a 63-61 ballgame, the Warriors ran off an 11-2 run that put the game to bed. Taylor Hustad scored the final six points to stretch the difference back into double digits in the final minute.

Heittola finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, both career highs. Bachmann had 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting, and Bray added 15 points.

Allie Pickrain dropped 27 points for Winona State, and Hustad added 23.

The Beavers return home to play Minot State at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the BSU Gymnasium.

Winona State 76, Bemidji State 67

BSU 10 16 23 18 -- 67

WSU 15 28 13 20 -- 76

BEMIDJI STATE (7-9, 4-8 NSIC) -- Heittola 20, Bachmann 19, Bray 15, Wolhowe 6, Myer 4, Wenner 3, DuBois 0, Gartner 0, Rezabek 0, Zerr 0. Totals 23-55, 15-23, 67.

WINONA STATE (12-4, 8-4 NSIC) -- Pickrain 27, Hustad 23, Kieck 7, Lodermeier 7, Riley 6, Callahan 4, Dornfeld 2, Bruss 0, Fee 0, Sergio 0. Totals 28-60, 14-17, 76.