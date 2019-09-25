FAYETTE, Iowa -- Brooklyn Bachmann jumped twice on the final play of Friday’s overtime game at Upper Iowa. The first came on her short-range jumper with 0.5 seconds left, and the second came immediately after -- in celebration of her game-winner for a 74-72 win in Fayette, Iowa.

Bachmann’s shot was her second go-ahead basket of the final minute. With 33 seconds remaining, she leaned in for a jump shot from the same spot, putting Bemidji State ahead by one before Natalie Dinius tied the game at 72-all with an ensuing 1-for-2 trip to the free-throw line.

Bachmann came up again the next time down, saving the Beavers (7-8, 4-7 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) from a loss that shouldn’t have been in question so late against the Peacocks (2-15, 1-9 NSIC).

BSU led 15-14 after a quarter and produced a 10-point difference at 27-17 in the second quarter. UIU, however, closed the gap within 33-31 by halftime.

Bemidji State again created separation in the second half. Trinity Myer took over at the end of the third, recording three layups and assisting Taylor Bray twice over a five-possession span. The spurt came right after Upper Iowa tied things at 46-all and lifted BSU to a 56-49 advantage entering the fourth.

The difference hit a dozen at 61-49 -- thanks to an 11-0 run -- with 7:40 remaining. But the Peacocks outscored the Beavers 17-5 for the rest of regulation to force overtime.

Nevertheless, Bachmann made the difference down the stretch and gave Bemidji State its first overtime victory since Feb. 2, 2008, also snapping the program’s eight-game losing streak in overtime contests.

Bachmann finished with 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, all of which came on the defensive end. Myer had a team-high 20 points, while Bray had 16 points on six shots and Rachael Heittola 10 on four shots.

Dinius finished with 29 points for UIU, which included a 6-for-8 clip from the 3-point line to pioneer the team’s 12-for-26 performance.

BSU will go for the weekend sweep at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Winona State.

Bemidji State 74, Upper Iowa 72 (OT)

BSU 51 18 23 10 8 -- 74

UIU 14 17 18 17 6 -- 72

BEMIDJI STATE (7-8, 4-7 NSIC) -- Myer 20, Bray 16, Bachmann 12, Heittola 10, Wolhowe 9, Gartner 3, DuBois 2, Zerr 2, Rezabek 0. Totals 28-63, 13-20, 74.

UPPER IOWA (2-15, 1-9 NSIC) -- Dinius 29, Musgrave 17, Peterson 9, Evenson 7, Fink 3, Pierson 3, Lodermeier 2, Peinado 2, Apostolou 0, Armstrong 0. Totals 25-65, 10-13, 72.