PEQUOT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team secured its seventh win in eight games on Thursday, rolling 71-53 over Pequot Lakes on the road.

The victory also snapped the Patriots’ 20-game home winning streak, which dates back to March 2018.

Colten Jensen put up 28 points for the Lumberjacks (8-4), including 16 in the second half to help create separation from Pequot Lakes (9-5). BHS led 29-25 at the break, but a 14-point advantage after halftime added up to the 18-point victory.

Alongside Jensen, Isaac Severts scored 11 points off the bench for Bemidji, and Gavin Luksik added another 10. Silas Hess finished with eight assists and Ben Hess seven.

Korey Jackson tallied 17 points for the Patriots, and Alex Morgan also hit double figures with 12.

The Jacks are back on the road for a 7:30 p.m. game in Thief River Falls on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Bemidji 71, Pequot Lakes 53

BHS 29 42 -- 71

PL 25 28 -- 53

BEMIDJI (8-4) -- Jensen 28, Severts 11, Luksik 10, Snell 6, Arel 5, B. Hess 5, Carlson 4, Biehn 2.

PEQUOT LAKES (9-5) -- Jackson 17, Morgan 12, Magnuson 9, Laposky 7, Monahan 6, Ruud 2.