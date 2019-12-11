BEMIDJI -- Amid a four-game losing streak, the Bemidji State women’s basketball team knows that now isn’t the time to hit the panic button.

“We knew, coming back after Christmas break, there were four difficult games,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said of playing four of the league’s top five teams. “… We just have to stay focused and understand that there’s a lot of season left. We’re in a position to win some games, so not to get too down but to get back to work.”

Likewise, DeVille’s players aren’t dwelling on what could have been.

“We’re not really getting nervous right now,” junior guard Brooklyn Bachmann said. “It’s not something that we’re really focusing on. We’re just thinking (about) the next game and how to finish and close games because we’re right there with all the teams. I don’t think it’s a panic thing. I think it’s just a maturing (thing to) grow and learn how to finish games.”

Close games haven’t been kind to the Beavers (6-8, 3-7 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) this season. In games decided by more than 10 points, Bemidji State is 6-4. In games decided by 10 points or fewer, the record drops to 0-4.

“‘We don’t know how to win yet,’ is a phrase some people say when teams can’t win the close ones,” DeVille said. “We’re in enough close games, we’re trying to do situations in practice to put them in those positions so it’s not brand new when the situations arise. But we have to be better throughout the games. We’re not losing games at the end, we’re losing games throughout.”

But again, the Beavers are keeping things in perspective.

“We really haven’t been in scenarios for the past two years that I’ve been here, especially, where we’ve been in close games like this,” Bachmann said. “It’s something that will come with time. We’ve had a lot of them this season, so that’s helping us.”

Last weekend’s decisions came as home losses to Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State, and the team is determined on examining why they came up short.

“This is a team that’s still very hungry to win,” DeVille said. “They know they’ve lost some close ones. We’ve watched the film, and we show why we lost. Here’s a possession here or there, similar mistakes we keep doing. They know the why. They know it’s a fixable why this year.”

BSU has the opportunity to get back on track on the road this weekend, traveling to Upper Iowa (2-14, 1-9 NSIC) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and Winona State (10-4, 6-4 NSIC) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

“It’s kind of exciting for us, even though we’re losing, to see us compete with teams that have in the past beaten us by 20, 30 or more,” Bachmann said. “We’re excited to see what we can still do with this program in the second half of the season. The coaches have been drilling us more and more, but it’s because they expect more out of us.”