BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team put in overtime last weekend, and the extra hours came with some lessons.

“It teaches us how to be resilient (and) fight through adversity,” junior forward Derek Thompson said. “Obviously you don’t like losing two close games like that. It would’ve been nice to get one or maybe we could have gotten both, but some things just didn’t go our way towards the end. Those are the things we need to fine-tune.”

The Beavers played five extra minutes each night after tying Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State through regulation. In both overtimes, BSU allowed early runs that ultimately cost them wins.

“Things just didn’t go our way down the stretch, and that one hurt a little bit,” Bemidji State head coach Mike Boschee said. “That’s what our focus has got to be: just keep putting ourselves in a position (to win). Obviously two pretty good teams. The (NSU) one, I felt like we let get away. The (MSUM) one, we just didn’t play well enough throughout the whole game to get the W.”

For Thompson, scoring 26 and 28 points made for his biggest weekend as a Beaver. But that doesn’t mean much if the team’s success doesn’t come with it.

“No matter how well I do, I always want to try to do more. Especially if we lose,” he said. “There’s stuff I didn’t do well during each of the games that I need to look to improve on.”

As always, a new weekend of games will force BSU (8-6, 5-5 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) to move on quickly. Bemidji State plays at Upper Iowa (9-7, 6-4 NSIC) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and at Winona State (8-8, 5-5 NSIC) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

“Obviously (there was) utter disappointment on Saturday night that we couldn’t secure that victory, but like I’ve said all year, it’s a good group of guys,” Boschee said. “They want to get better, they want to be successful. They’re doing a lot of the right things, and I expect us to go down there and play well.”

The Beavers already have a short bench due to injuries -- typically rolling with a six-man rotation -- and so all five starters played at least 38 minutes each night last weekend. On Saturday, that number rose to 41.

But BSU isn’t alone in working hard, so the team isn’t dwelling on how difficult things are.

“Obviously getting good rest, eating well,” Thompson said of how to stay fresh. “You can’t really make excuses, though, because everybody has these things. Everybody’s got a long season, so we’ve got to stay strong. … You could just sit and mope about it, but we’ve just got to get back on track here.”