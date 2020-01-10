ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team made quick work of St. Cloud Apollo on Saturday afternoon, pouring in 48 first-half points en route to a 74-33 road win in St. Cloud.

The Lumberjacks outscored the Eagles by 29 points in the first half, which included a 29-1 run to go ahead 38-9.

Things were more respectable after halftime, as BHS outscored Apollo by a 26-14 margin, but the heavy damage had been done in the ultimate 41-point difference.

Katie Alto produced a game-high 17 points for Bemidji. Emily Wade put in 14 on the day, including 12 that came in the first half, while all of Ashley Hofstad’s 10 points came before halftime.

Keiara Anderson and Keshona McGaughy scored 10 points apiece for the Eagles, who drop to 1-15 with the loss.

The Jacks improve to 10-4 on the year, and they’ll be back on the road to play at Sartell-St. Stephen at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.

Bemidji 74, St. Cloud Apollo 33

BHS 48 26 -- 74

SCA 19 14 -- 33

BEMIDJI (10-4) -- Alto 17, E. Wade 14, Hofstad 10, L. Hildenbrand 8, Bolte 7, R. Jones 7, Johnson 4, T. Wade 3, Bieber 2, Huberty 2.

ST. CLOUD APOLLO (1-15) -- K. Anderson 10, McGaughy 10, Koepp 6, Jackson-Banks 4, Hansen 3.