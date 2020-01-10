BEMIDJI -- For the second night in a row, the Bemidji State men’s basketball team surrendered a costly run to start overtime, and Northern State took advantage on Saturday for a 98-92 win in the BSU Gymnasium.

The Wolves (12-4, 8-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went on a 9-2 spurt over the first two minutes of overtime, and the Beavers (8-6, 5-5 NSIC) couldn’t make up for it in the six-point loss. Paired with Friday’s shortcoming, the weekend marks the first time BSU has dropped back-to-back games in overtime since Feb. 25 and 28, 2009.

Logan Bader finally stopped the overtime bleeding on a 3-pointer, and Nick Wagner’s ensuing four-point play brought Bemidji State within 94-92 with 1 minute, 49 seconds remaining. But the Beavers’ remaining offensive possessions ended in a turnover and then an 0-for-3 shooting clip from the field.

Neither team led by multiple scores until Mason Stark drained a 3-pointer to put NSU ahead 28-23 at the midway mark of the first half. Northern State stretched its lead to as many as eight, which stood as the halftime difference at 48-40.

BSU roared back with a 9-0 burst in the second half. Nick Wagner, Logan Bader and Derek Thompson combined for the run, scoring on four straight possessions to lift Bemidji State into a 61-60 lead.

The Beavers nearly put things away, leading 81-75 with just over a minute to go, but Gabe King made a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to force overtime. The Wolves closed the second half on an 8-2 run over the final 61 seconds.

NSU seized momentum in the extra period, as well, outscoring BSU 15-9 to pull off the road win.

Thompson tied his career high with 28 points to lead Bemidji State, and Wagner (21), Bader (18) and Griffin Chase (10) followed in double figures.

Parker Fox led all scorers with 29 points for Northern State, while Tommy Chatman’s 25 and Stark’s 21 also helped get the job done.

The Beavers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, against Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa.

Northern State 98, Bemidji State 92 (OT)

NSU 48 35 15 -- 98

BSU 40 43 9 -- 92

NORTHERN STATE (12-4, 8-2 NSIC) -- Fox 29, Chatman 25, Stark 21, King 10, Kallman 5, Belka 4, Dahl 4, Dominovic 0. Totals 40-79, 7-9, 98.

BEMIDJI STATE (8-6, 5-5 NSIC) -- Thompson 28, Wagner 21, Bader 18, Chase 10, Bjorklund 9, Baumgartner 4, Hart 2. Totals 31-62, 17-19, 92.