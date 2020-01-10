BEMIDJI -- A career night from Trinity Myer wasn’t enough for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team on Saturday, as Northern State fended off the Beavers 81-71 at the BSU Gymnasium.

Myer produced a career-high 25 points alongside eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals to aid in the Bemidji State cause.

The Wolves (11-5, 7-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) led by as many as five in the opening quarter, ultimately taking a 17-16 edge into the second frame. NSU then ran off a 9-2 spurt to jump ahead 26-18, but Myer produced nine points in the quarter to keep BSU (6-8, 3-7 NSIC) within 38-34 at the break.

The Beavers held within two points as late as 48-46 off a Rachael Heittola and-one layup, but Northern State scored 11 of the third quarter’s final 15 points for a 59-50 advantage entering the fourth.

Bemidji State made it a game, cutting to 68-63 on an Erica Gartner 3-pointer with three minutes remaining, but Brianna Kusler and Lexi Wadsworth combined to convert from downtown on three straight possessions to ice the game away for the Wolves.

Aside from Myer, Claire Wolhowe was the lone Beaver in double figures with 11 points. Brooklyn Bachmann added nine.

Kusler poured in 31 and Wadsworth 29 to torment Bemidji State on the other end of the court.

BSU will try to end a four-game losing streak when it heads to Upper Iowa at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in Fayette, Iowa.

Northern State 81, Bemidji State 71

NSU 17 21 21 22 -- 81

BSU 16 18 16 21 -- 71

NORTHERN STATE (11-5, 7-3 NSIC) -- Kusler 31, Wadsworth 29, Marti 12, Tvedt 3, Johnson 2, Smith 2, Spier 2, Hardwick 0, Harris 0, Kohler 0, Terwilliger 0. Totals 29-53, 15-19, 81.

BEMIDJI STATE (6-8, 3-7 NSIC) -- Myer 25, Wolhowe 11, Bachmann 9, Bray 7, DuBois 6, Heittola 5, Zerr 5, Gartner 3, Rezabek 0. Totals 26-61, 13-20, 71.