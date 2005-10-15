BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team went blow-for-blow with Minnesota State Moorhead on Friday night at the BSU Gymnasium.

Except for the third quarter.

The Dragons roared ahead just out of halftime, owning a 22-13 advantage in the frame to claim a 63-56 victory. The Beavers outscored MSUM 15-13 in the first quarter, and they played to 13-13 and 15-15 draws in the second and fourth quarters, respectively.

Bemidji State’s defense allowed for the lead after the opening 10 minutes, as well as an 8-0 run for an early boost to fall back on. BSU (6-7, 3-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) never allowed Minnesota State Moorhead (12-4, 7-2 NSIC) back into the lead by halftime, hitting timely shots to break from three ties and enter the intermission ahead 28-26.

But the Dragons played the aggressor in the third, running off on 7-2 and 10-4 spurts to enter the fourth with a 48-41 advantage.

Brooklyn Bachmann hit a pair of jumpers early in the fourth, while Sydney Zerr and Rachael Heittola respectively pitched in a 3-pointer and a layup to make for a 9-1 run that brought the game within 53-52.

But MSUM never surrendered its lead, scoring seven of the next eight points to put the game away over the final four minutes.

Heittola finished with a team-high 12 points off the bench, while Bachmann added 10 points and six assists. Peyton Boom exploded for 20 points and 11 boards off the bench for the Dragons, while North Dakota State transfer Sarah Jacobson had 16 points, 11 of which came at the free-throw line.

Bemidji State will close the weekend at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, against Northern State at the BSU Gymnasium.

Minnesota State Moorhead 63, Bemidji State 56

MSUM 13 13 22 15 -- 63

BSU 15 13 13 15 -- 56

MSUM (12-4, 7-2 NSIC) -- Boom 20, Jacobson 16, Hintz 8, Fech 5, Steichen 4, Green 3, Liegel 3, Brown 2, Herbranson 2. Totals 19-57, 21-29, 63.

BEMIDJI STATE (6-7, 3-6 NSIC) -- Heittola 12, Bachmann 10, Wolhowe 9, Zerr 8, Bray 7, Myer 6, DuBois 4, Gartner 0. Totals 18-48, 14-23, 56.