BEMIDJI -- A sluggish overtime start proved costly for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team on Friday night, as the Beavers let Minnesota State Moorhead slip out of the BSU Gymnasium with a 73-70 road win.

The Dragons (9-6, 5-4 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) scored the first seven points of overtime, which culminated in a 4-for-4 trip to the free-throw line once Max Bjorklund was whistled for a shooting foul and an ensuing technical foul.

BSU (8-5, 5-4 NSIC) needed more than three minutes to score in the extra period, as well as 4 minutes, 31 seconds to make its first field goal, which made the comeback too difficult to pull off.

Bemidji State played from behind for the bulk of the night, trailing as bad as 23-13 midway through the first half. The Beavers cut back within two, 34-32, for a manageable halftime deficit.

Logan Bader’s third 3-pointer of the first half played a part in the rally, but more notably, it was the 153rd of his collegiate career over 97 games played. The shot broke Adam Daley’s 16-year-old program record of 152 makes from behind the arc.

BSU went on a 7-0 run to begin the second half, and even led by six on a Bjorklund triple, but MSUM responded with an 11-0 burst to jump ahead 49-44 with 11 minutes remaining.

Bemidji State came back from an eight-point hole in the final five minutes, culminating with Derek Thompson’s game-tying layup with 20 seconds left. After a final stop on defense, the Beavers reached overtime at 65-all.

Bemidji State started OT with four missed shots and two turnovers, however, which pushed them into desperation mode. Against all odds, the Beavers still clawed within 78-75 and had a full-court prayer for the tie at the buzzer, but miscommunication on the outlet pass forced a fumbled catch and a rushed miss.

Thompson finished with 26 points, while Bader produced a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Nick Wagner (14) and Bjorklund (11) also finished with double figures in the scoring column.

Bryce Irsfeld and Siman Sem each put up 16 points off the bench to lead Minnesota State Moorhead.

The Beavers wrap up the weekend at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, with a showdown against Northern State inside the BSU Gymnasium.

Minnesota State Moorhead 78, Bemidji State 75 (OT)

MSUM 34 31 13 -- 78

BSU 32 33 10 -- 75

MSUM (9-6, 5-4 NSIC) -- Irsfeld 16, Sem 16, Rusch 13, G. Baumgartner 11, Beeninga 6, Williams 6, Zimmer 6, Bergh 4. Totals 27-60, 18-29, 78.

BEMIDJI STATE (8-5, 5-4 NSIC) -- Thompson 26, Bader 17, Wagner 14, Bjorklund 11, Baumgartner 5, Chase 2, Hart 0, Senske 0. Totals 28-58, 10-12, 75.