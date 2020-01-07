GRAND RAPIDS -- A 38-point performance from John Sutherland was too much for the Bemidji High School boys basketball team to handle in a 63-60 loss at Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Sutherland put up more than 60 percent of his team’s points to lead the Thunderhawks to victory, while also snapping the Lumberjacks’ five-game winning streak in the process.

Sutherland had 14 points in the first half, which ended with BHS (6-4) in front 27-23. But the senior forward did most of his damage with 24 points over the last 18 minutes, spurring a 43-33 advantage for Grand Rapids (10-3) in the final frame.

Nick Snell had 14 points for Bemidji in the losing efforts, 13 of which came in the first half, while Silas Hess (13), Colten Jensen (13) and Gavin Luksik (12) all tallied double digits. Luksik added an additional 11 rebounds and six steals. Austin Hanson finished with another 11 points for the Thunderhawks, as well.

The Jacks won’t have to wait long for the rematch, as the teams will run it back for a 7:15 p.m. tip on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Grand Rapids 63, Bemidji 60

BHS 27 33 -- 60

GR 23 43 -- 63

BEMIDJI (6-4) -- Snell 14, S. Hess 13, Jensen 13, Luksik 12, B. Hess 6, Severts 2.

GRAND RAPIDS (10-3) -- Sutherland 38, Hanson 11, T. Johnson 6, Bachmann 3, Fothergill 2, Pederson 2, Persons 1.