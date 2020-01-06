BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team will add the newest chapters to a few storied histories this weekend.

The Beavers are facing Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State, and BSU will add one more tally to the first- and fifth-longest series in program history.

“Honestly, as long as I’ve been playing in the Northern Sun and coaching, you just know teams,” Bemidji State head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “You know them as inside and out, in a theory, as it goes.

“Moorhead runs a beautiful high-low. They just pound it inside and they really beat up on us the first time around. Northern’s really playing more of a high-low this time, too. They’re ever-changing with personnel a little bit. Two really good teams, and obviously two bigger teams that we always see, this weekend.”

The Beavers (6-6, 3-5 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) have faced MSUM 109 times, dating back to 1968, and NSU 70 times, dating back to 1986. The current contingent hasn’t been around for the whole run, of course, but the seasoned veterans still know what to expect from the familiar faces.

“Where players kind of change from year to year, it’s mostly the same,” senior Erica Gartner said. “You’re going to get high-low with Moorhead, and then with Northern, they really pack it in on defense. Their size is their strength on offense. Both teams really use their posts as their main source of offense and play from there, which will be a good matchup for us this weekend.”

And while a scouting report can become second nature, Bemidji State knows the need for its own good showing is also common knowledge.

“I’ve liked our tempo in practice this week,” DeVille said. “We’ve just got to be tough, both nights against these teams, on defense. No matter what they throw at us, it’s going to be a tough match defensively for us. So we have to work hard.”

Gartner took the same approach last Saturday, filling in for Brooklyn Bachmann and making her first start since early last season.

“My focus was really on defense,” Gartner said. “With offense for me, it kind just comes naturally. I know with Brooklyn, she brings a tough defensive effort each night. I try to pick that up on defense and let the offense come with me.”

Gartner finished with nine points over 32 minutes, doubling her most time on the court in a game this year.

“I just thought Erica had been playing with a poise,” DeVille said. “… I thought she battled right away, both ends, really just played an all-around really nice game for us. I’m really happy with that.”

BSU will need the best out of Gartner and the rest of the Beavers when the Dragons (11-4, 6-2 NSIC) and Wolves (9-5, 5-3 NSIC) come into town. Bemidji State will play MSUM at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and Northern at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers’ goal will be on correcting mistakes from last week’s losses at Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State.

“I think it’s just taking a step back and looking at the film,” Gartner said. “The film doesn’t lie. That last quarter (against SCSU) was tough to watch for us. I think that really helps us to focus in on what we can do better and what really works for us. This last week in practice has been going back to what we know and seeing the success, and just trusting that.”

Bachmann to be game-time decision

Bachmann missed Saturday’s game against St. Cloud State with a foot injury, DeVille said Wednesday.

“She hurt her foot in the Duluth game (on Friday),” DeVille said. “She was a little tender on it in the warmups (Saturday). We’re trying to get that thing healed up a little bit, and it’ll be a game-time decision for us.”

Bachmann has averaged 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while starting in the team’s first 11 games of the season.