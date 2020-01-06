BEMIDJI -- Logan Bader didn’t know he was closing down on history. But learning you’re two 3-point makes from the Bemidji State men’s basketball record certainly isn’t the worst news to hear.

“I wasn’t even quite sure about that. But it feels pretty good,” Bader said. “When I think about that, I think about being consistent every night, being able to knock down shots, being able to help my team whatever way it is. If that comes with breaking a record, so be it.”

Bader has made 150 shots from behind the arc in his career, just two away from Adam Daley’s program benchmark of 152 from 2002-04.

“We’ve been wanting Bader to be an inside-outside presence his whole career,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “I think he’s shown glimpses of it every year but maybe hasn’t been able to sustain it throughout a season. But I feel like he’s playing much more consistent.”

Bader hasn’t missed a game in his collegiate career while starting in 94 of 98 contests. He’s also shot 41.3 percent from 3-point range as a Beaver, including a 41.7-percent mark this season.

The rest of his teammates follow suit. Bemidji State shoots 42 percent from behind the arc, which is tops in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and seventh in the nation.

“It’s been pretty big for us this year,” Bader said. “We’re not trying to force the three, it’s just getting the good looks. I think that’s why we’re shooting a good percentage. We’re taking what the team gives us. … Obviously we’ve been knocking down shots this year, and I hope we keep that up.”

The Beavers (8-4, 5-3 NSIC) have found an identity from downtown, which is no surprise to Boschee.

“It’s just the way basketball has gone,” he said. “… We’ve got good shooters. Maybe not as athletic as some teams, but the 3-point shot is a great equalizer. There’s not many teams that are going to shy away from it by any means.”

Bemidji State will carry its offensive weapons into this weekend’s showdown against Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State, which comes after a road split at Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State from a week ago.

“We didn’t come out and play very great against Duluth but bounced back in St. Cloud,” Bader said. “Now we’ve got another good test for us this week in two good teams. Hopefully we can bounce back and play good this weekend, as well.”

The series opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, against the Dragons (8-6, 4-4 NSIC) and concludes at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, against the Wolves (10-4, 6-2 NSIC), both inside the BSU Gymnasium.

“I talk to our guys a lot about it: It’s a standard of play that we’re trying to get every night out,” Boschee said. “It’s not about the standings or the team that we’re playing. It’s about us and doing the right things. … Hopefully our guys understand what it takes and continue to grow and get locked in.”

And, more likely than not, Bader and the Beavers will be letting it fly from deep.

“That’s the main thing (Boschee) stresses throughout practice: making sure to get the right shot, the best shot that we can get,” Bader said. “ … It doesn’t matter (whose hands) the ball ends up in. As long as it’s a good shot, we’re happy.”