MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers women’s basketball player Destiny Pitts sat alone on the edge of Williams Arena’s raised floor before Wednesday’s practice when head coach Lindsay Whalen approached.

Whalen gently rubbed Pitts’ back as she sat down next to Minnesota’s junior guard. Their feet dangled over the edge.

They talked about the upcoming game against Northwestern at the Barn at 7 p.m. Thursday, as well as a variety of between-them, off-the-court topics. Their several-minutes chat included moments during which Whalen smiled and Pitts laughed.

After Whalen made a quick and multi-tasking transition from legendary Lynx point guard to be a rookie college coach last year, Whalen’s players now point to her deeper relationships with them as a primarily improvements for the second-year coach.

“She understands each player more,” said Gadiva Hubbard, who sat out last year with a foot injury. “She started to learn each player more and how to coach each person. … She is building relationships a lot more, which I love!”

Hubbard will go into Whalen’s office in the university’s newer practice facility and causally say things like, "What’s up, coach? How are you today?"

There’s an upshot if Whalen has brought her golden doodle dogs to work. There’s the older one, Henry, and the new puppy, Charlotte.

“We will just talk about her dogs and that stuff,” Hubbard said. “It’s really just a great relationship off the court.”

Gophers post player Taiye Bello said there were “growing pains” that are standard with a coaching change. Athletics Director Mark Coyle hired Whalen after Marlene Stollings left for Texas Tech.

“I feel like when (Whalen) first got here she didn’t know when to yell at us and when not to,” Pitts said. “When she was a player, she had never been in that role, where she had to kind of get on one of us.”

Hubbard said she wants to hear directly from Whalen or her staff about what she needs to improve on. “I will go do it right then and there in practice,” she said.

Vice versa in games, Whalen wants to know what Hubbard sees on the court. “It’s changed my viewpoint of the game a lot,” Hubbard said.

Whalen’s Gophers were a see-saw last year. They started 12-0, but lost seven of eight near the start of Big Ten play. Then they rattled off six straight wins before losing four of their last six, including defeats in the first round of the Big Ten tournament and second round of the WNIT.

“You learn from every game,” Whalen said in reference to Saturday’s 72-58 road loss to Nebraska.

Whalen said her biggest improvement in Year Two has been in making in-game adjustments, from match-ups and proper offensive sets to the skill/art of a well-called timeout.

“I’ve been through it for a year … still working on all aspects,” she said. “It’s really making sure that we are ready for each game, but also not losing sight of the big picture … (and) how you want things to run.”

Last year, Whalen was struck by the amount of work necessary for the job, and she has since honed in on her relationships with players.

“It’s what it’s all about,” she said. “There has been times when I’ve been really good with that and there are times when I have to keep working and keep improving.”

For the transcendent former point guard used to having a direct impact on the outcome of games, her relationships with players are what she says make it easier in the transition to the sideline.

“Sometimes they will do thing that I probably — they will do things better than I would have,” Whalen said. “So sit back and watch and be really proud of the times when they make the plays because we see how hard they work in practice.”

The Gophers (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) have been on the fringes of the Associated Press Top 25 this season, but a two-game losing skid has them on the outside right now. Northwestern (12-2, 2-1) provides another obstacle.

Whalen, whose career coaching record now stands at 32-14, will face Northwestern’s Joe McKeown, who won his landmark 700th game in his 31th season just before Christmas. They have gotten to know each other a bit on the sidelines and on the recruiting trail; it’s anther building block for Whalen in the coaching fraternity.

Whalen also better understands how opponents will defend her team, sharing how Northwestern did a “triangle and two” defense on Pitts and Kenisha Bell last year. She is not sure if the Wildcats will use that again Thursday, but if they do, she says the Gophers are ready for it now.

Whalen was asked about that particular kernel of knowledge and how it piled up from Year One to affect her coaching style in Year Two. But she skips right over a big-picture answer this time to share some details about the Wildcats roster and the challenges it will present Thursday.

She sounded exactly like a coach.