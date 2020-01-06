BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team needed just over a half to return to the win column on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks scored 33 first-half points and limited Little Falls to 36 all night, good for a comfortable 61-36 road victory.

Rylie Jones put BHS over the 36-point plateau with the team’s second bucket of the second half. Bemidji cruised from there, turning a 33-14 lead at the break into the 25-point win.

Katie Alto and Jackie Johnson shared the team lead with 14 points apiece, while Emily Wade chipped in nine. Taylor Jordan led the Flyers (1-9) with a game-high 15 points.

The Jacks improve to 9-4 with the win, also snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.

BHS will next face St. Cloud Apollo at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, on the road.

Bemidji 61, Little Falls 36

BHS 33 28 -- 61

LF 14 22 -- 36

BEMIDJI (9-4) -- Alto 14, Johnson 14, E. Wade 9, T. Wade 7, L. Hildenbrand 6, R. Jones 4, Bieber 3, Hofstad 3, Zetah-Conelius 1.

LITTLE FALLS (1-9) -- Jordan 15, K. Swantek 6, Larsen 4, Tembreull 4, Schilling 3, Kuchinski-Helgeson 2, T. Swantek 2.