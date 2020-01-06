MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Dillon Brooks scored 28 points to help the Memphis Grizzlies rally to a 119-112 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Jan. 7.

Ja Morant added 25 points and seven assists as the Grizzlies matched a season best with their third consecutive win. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots and Jae Crowder recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and matched his career high of five steals for Memphis.

Rookie Jarrett Culver scored a season-high 24 points and Jeff Teague added 18 off the bench for Minnesota. Robert Covington tallied 17 points, Andrew Wiggins scored 15, Gorgui Dieng added 11 and reserve Naz Reid scored 10 for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) missed his 11th straight contest.

The Grizzlies swept the three-game season series with the Timberwolves and Brooks was a constant thorn. He averaged 28.3 points, including outings of 31 and 26 earlier this season.

Memphis shot 51.7 percent from the floor and was 8 of 28 from behind the arc.

The Timberwolves shot 44.4 percent from the field, including 15 of 47 from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies held a 106-100 lead after Morant knocked down an 18-footer with 3:28 remaining to cap a 20-6 run.

Minnesota recovered and Teague's two free throws and Covington's three-point play allowed it to move within 113-112 with 1:06 left.

But Morant drove the lane for a layup, Jackson knocked down a 12-footer and Crowder made two free throws as Memphis' lead reached seven with 13.4 seconds left. Morant then stole the ball and dribbled out the clock.

Culver scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half as Minnesota held a 56-51 lead. Brooks scored 14 for the Grizzlies.

A 3-pointer by Wiggins gave Minnesota an 80-72 lead with 3:34 left in the third quarter before the Grizzlies scored 10 of the final 14 points to trail 84-82 entering the final stanza.

Brooks hit a 10-footer to knot the score 21 seconds into the fourth quarter and Morant drove for a basket with 9:50 remaining to give Memphis its first lead since the opening minutes.

Culver and Teague each scored five points in an ensuing 10-0 surge as the Timberwolves took a 94-86 lead with 8:23 left.

The Grizzlies answered with the decisive burst, and took the lead for good when De'Anthony Melton followed his own miss with 5:35 to go to give Memphis a 99-97 edge.