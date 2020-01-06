BEMIDJI -- When the Bemidji High School boys basketball team recognized that Willmar was scoring too easily Tuesday night, the Lumberjacks had to make a change.

“We weren’t keeping them out of the lane in the first half to start with,” BHS head coach Travis Peterson said. “(Our 3-2 zone) has been a good option for us here and there. We didn’t want to go to it quite so early, but it seemed to slow them down towards the end of the first half. Then certainly the second half, it was a good option.”

Bemidji’s adjustment made a big difference, resulting in a defensive-fueled 59-44 win at the BHS Gymnasium.

“We know we don’t necessarily need to score 70, 80 points every game because we’re going to be able to defend most teams and keep them around 50 or less,” senior Silas Hess said. “… We protect the paint, definitely, by staying more compact (in our zone). We knew they just wanted to get to the rim most of the game.”

The Jacks improved to 6-3 on the year, which includes a current five-game winning streak.

“I think we’re in a huge groove. We really found ourselves and are kind of getting rolling now,” Hess said. “Honestly, the biggest thing is we just grind. You can see we don’t have maybe the most skilled players or the best scorers or anything, but as long as we stay focused and grind, I think we’re one of the best teams in our section.”

Before Bemidji took control, the Cardinals (4-8) assumed a 22-16 lead off the efforts of Jacob Rosendahl. His smooth pull-up jumper resulted in 15 first-half points and kept BHS from pulling in front.

But the Lumberjacks countered with their 3-2 zone defense, plus traps in the corners, which rushed Willmar and spurred Bemidji on fast breaks with takeaways and quick outlets off rebounds.

Nick Snell started a 11-2 run late in the half with a 3-pointer, and Gavin Luksik added a pair of savvy up-and-under moves for wide-open layups. The latter came with three seconds left in the half, and BHS went into the locker room ahead 29-27.

The Jacks reeled off a quick 8-0 run early in the second half, as well, which included five Hess points within eight seconds off a 3-pointer and then a steal and layup.

“The difference in the game was definitely the defense,” Peterson said. “We scored about the same amount of points both halves but held them to a lot less in the second half. That was the difference. Offensively, we were composed. We slowed down a little bit in the second half.”

Bemidji didn’t need another big burst of points from then on. Rosendahl, meanwhile, didn’t score until more than 12 minutes had passed in the second half, and BHS had built up a 17-point cushion by then.

The Lumberjacks started to take their foot off the gas and allowed a harmless Willmar push that tightened the final score. But Ben Hess snapped the team out of its lull by flying out of bounds to save a loose ball on defense, getting the ball back and leading the ensuing fast break that ended with his no-look dish to Colten Jensen on the block.

“They’re grinders. And they’re competitors,” Peterson said of his team. “I don’t think it’d matter if it was a ping-pong match. They’d want to win. I’m proud of how hard they work.”

Jensen’s bucket was his last of an 18-point night, which included nine rebounds and four steals. Silas Hess had 12 points, Luksik added 11 points and seven boards, and Ben Hess finished with eight assists.

Rosendahl finished with 21 points to lead Willmar.

BHS returns to the floor at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Grand Rapids.

Bemidji 59, Willmar 44

WHS 27 17 -- 44

BHS 29 30 -- 59

WILLMAR (4-8) -- Rosendahl 21, Dirksen 6, Morrell 5, Fraser 4, Jeffords 4, May 3, Raitz 1.

BEMIDJI (6-3) -- Jensen 18, S. Hess 12, Luksik 11, Snell 8, Arel 2, B. Hess 2, Rohder 2, Severts 2, Wilson 2.