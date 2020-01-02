ST. CLOUD -- Derek Thompson’s 28-point, 15-rebound double-double powered the Bemidji State men’s basketball team to a 91-82 road win at St. Cloud State on Saturday.

Thompson’s 28 points ties a career high, while 15 rebounds is his new collegiate best and the most by any Beaver since 2014.

The lead changed hands nine times in the first half, neither team leading by more than six during the opening 20 minutes. BSU (8-4, 5-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) had two early runs of 7-0, while the Huskies (8-6, 5-3 NSIC) had three strings of six consecutive points in the back-and-forth affair.

But Bemidji State entered halftime ahead 40-39, and then a 16-2 run launched the Beavers in front 58-43 with 13 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.

SCSU cut back within 60-56 three minutes later, but BSU never surrendered its lead. Thompson stopped the bleeding with a jumper, and once St. Cloud State came within two, Max Bjorklund and Thompson combined for a 7-0 spurt to establish a 71-62 edge.

The Huskies climbed back within three once more, this time with 2:20 to go, but from then on, Bemidji State went 11-for-12 from the free-throw line in fouling situations to ice away the win.

The Beavers finished 21-for-22 from the charity stripe, narrowly missing out on breaking the program record of 14-for-14.

Bjorklund joined Thompson in double figures with 20 points himself, while Nick Wagner’s 19 and Logan Bader’s 13 aided the BSU cause, as well. Trevon Marshall finished with a game-high 34 points for St. Cloud State.

Bemidji State will try to match last season’s NSIC win total when it hosts Minnesota State Moorhead at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, inside the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 91, St. Cloud State 82

BSU 40 51 -- 91

SCSU 39 43 -- 82

BEMIDJI STATE (8-4, 5-3 NSIC) -- Thompson 28, Bjorklund 20, Wagner 19, Bader 13, Baumgartner 8, Chase 3, Hart 0. Totals 32-56, 21-22, 91.

ST. CLOUD STATE (8-6, 5-3 NSIC) -- Marshall 34, Donaldson 16, Roberts 14, Tyrtyshnik 6, Mussman 5, Blatancic 4, Ehrnvall 2, Onwuka 1. Totals 32-65, 11-15, 82.