ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team let one get away Saturday afternoon, surrendering its fourth-quarter lead in a 65-53 loss at St. Cloud State.

The Beavers (6-6, 3-5 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) entered the final frame ahead 44-43, but the Huskies (8-4, 5-3 NSIC) owned a 22-9 advantage in the fourth to separate late.

BSU grabbed a 16-8 first-quarter lead off a 12-2 run, ultimately going into the second quarter with a 16-10 edge. SCSU took back the lead with a 10-0 run, but 3-pointers from Sydney Zerr and Claire Wolhowe, plus a Trinity Myer layup, made for an 8-0 spurt and helped guide Bemidji State to a 29-27 halftime advantage.

The Beavers led by as many as five points in the third quarter, at 37-32 on a Wolhowe triple with 6:12 to play in the frame, but St. Cloud State kept close. Myer eventually erased a one-point Husky lead with an acrobatic layup at the buzzer, sending BSU into the fourth with the 44-43 advantage.

But the offense fell flat from there, as one Rachael Heittola free throw was all the Beavers had to show for their first six minutes of offense. The defensive efforts helped maintain a two-score game into the final two minutes, still within 53-49 with 1:58 to go, but four straight missed shots halted any Bemidji State comeback.

SCSU went 12-for-12 from the free-throw line over the final 1 minute, 37 seconds to seal BSU’s fate.

Myer finished with 14 points and six assists, while Heittola tallied 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Erica Gartner, making her first start since Nov. 20, 2018, tied her season-high with nine points.

Brehna Evans poured in 20 for the Huskies, including a 10-for-10 mark from the free-throw line. Madelin Dammann added 12 points and Tori Wortz 11.

The Beavers next return home to host Minnesota State Moorhead at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the BSU Gymnasium.

St. Cloud State 65, Bemidji State 53

BSU 16 13 15 9 -- 53

SCSU 10 17 16 22 -- 65

BEMIDJI STATE (6-6, 3-5 NSIC) -- Myer 14, Heittola 11, Gartner 9, Zerr 7, Wolhowe 6, Bray 4, DuBois 2, Rezabek 0. Totals 21-52, 5-11, 53.

ST. CLOUD STATE (8-4, 5-3 NSIC) -- Evans 20, Dammann 12, Wortz 11, Navratil 7, Theis 7, Kilboten 4, Peschel 2, Peterson 2. Totals 21-59, 19-20, 65.