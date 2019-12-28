PERHAM -- In a battle of ranked Class 3A programs, the Bemidji High School girls basketball team couldn’t keep up with Becker, falling 79-37 Saturday afternoon at the Breakdown Crossover Classic in Perham.

The fifth-ranked Bulldogs (6-2) used a balanced attack to roll past the 19th-ranked Lumberjacks (8-4). Four Becker players cracked double digits in points with Julia Bengtson pacing the team with 18 points.

The Lumberjacks trailed 48-21 at halftime and were held to 16 points after the break.

Emily Wade tallied 14 points to lead Bemidji.

The Jacks will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they travel to Little Falls for a 7:15 p.m. tip on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Becker 79, Bemidji 37

BEM 21 16 -- 37

BCK 48 31 -- 79

Bemidji (8-4) -- E. Wade 14, R. Jones 8, Alto 4, Johnson 4, Hildenbrand 3, Hofstad 3, Pemberton 1.

Becker (6-2) -- Bengtson 18, Kent 16, C. Nuest 14, Gamble 12, Westin 4, Lindquist 4, Yoerg 4, Brown 4, D. Nuest 3.