DULUTH -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team came up short on Friday for the first time in nearly a month, dropping a 73-57 decision at Minnesota Duluth and losing grasp of its four-game winning streak.

Max Bjorklund put the Beavers (7-4, 4-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) in front 22-20 with five straight points just past the midway point of the first half. But the Bulldogs (10-3, 5-2 NSIC) answered with a 9-0 run to take the lead for good.

BSU made it a one-possession game just once more -- at 29-26 on a Griffin Chase 3-pointer -- but UMD brought a 39-29 lead into halftime.

Minnesota Duluth kept Bemidji State at an arm’s length in the second half, too. Though Zach Baumgartner’s layup made for a 45-39 game four minutes into the frame, the Bulldogs didn’t back down and built the lead back up.

UMD rattled off a 15-1 spurt after Baumgartner’s bucket, including a Brandon Myer alley-oop dunk from a Mason Steffen pass off the backboard, to create a 20-point difference. The Beavers never closed the gap, resulting in the ultimate 73-57 loss.

Bjorklund’s 12 points led the team, while Logan Bader also hit double digits with 10. Myer poured in 21 for Minnesota Duluth alongside 17 from Drew Blair and 15 from Wisconsin graduate transfer Alex Illikainen.

BSU will hope to correct course with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff against St. Cloud State on Saturday, Jan. 4, in St. Cloud.

Minnesota Duluth 73, Bemidji State 57

BSU 29 28 -- 57

UMD 39 34 -- 73

BEMIDJI STATE (7-4, 4-3 NSIC) -- Bjorklund 12, Bader 10, Chase 9, Wagner 8, Thompson 6, Senske 5, Baumgartner 4, Hart 3, Olizia 0. Totals 19-53, 6-10, 57.

MINNESOTA DULUTH (10-3, 5-2 NSIC) -- Myer 21, Blair 17, Illikainen 15, Rohrscheib 9, Youso 4, Steffen 3, Gorres 2, Plamann 2, Entwisle 0, Middleton 0, Olcay 0, Smith 0, Tomlinson 0, Watts 0. Totals 26-64, 11-11, 73.