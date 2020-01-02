DULUTH -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team didn’t have the offense to keep up with Minnesota Duluth on Friday night, falling 62-41 in Duluth.

The Beavers shot just 16-for-55 (29.1 percent) on the game, including 1-for-10 from behind the 3-point line, which resulted in their first game this season scoring fewer than 56 points.

BSU’s defense kept them in contention early, holding a 10-7 lead with two minutes to play in the first quarter. But the Bulldogs (10-3, 7-0 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) earned a 14-10 advantage after one, and Bemidji State scored just five points in the second quarter for a 28-15 deficit by the break.

The Beavers (6-5, 3-4 NSIC) came back with a 10-2 run in the third, closing at 33-27 on a pair of Rachael Heittola free throws, but UMD scored eight of the next 10 points to take back control.

Minnesota Duluth brought a 44-32 lead into the fourth quarter, and BSU never closed closer than nine. The Bulldogs scored the final 10 points of the night for good measure, turning in the 62-41 win.

Sydney Zerr finished with nine points to lead Bemidji State in scoring. Brooke Olson’s 15 for UMD led all scorers.

The Beavers will next face St. Cloud State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in St. Cloud.

Minnesota Duluth 62, Bemidji State 41

BSU 10 5 17 9 -- 41

UMD 14 14 16 18 -- 62

BEMIDJI STATE (6-5, 3-4 NSIC) -- Zerr 9, Bachmann 7, Bray 7, Heittola 6, Myer 6, Wolhowe 4, DuBois 2, Gartner 0, Rezabek 0, Wenner 0. Totals 16-55, 8-10, 41.

MINNESOTA DULUTH (10-3, 7-0 NSIC) -- Olson 15, Grow 12, Rhoades 8, Stark 8, Kahl 6, Thiesen 6, Schneider 4, Simonet 3. Totals 26-64, 3-4, 62.