The Otters, who eliminated BHS last year during their Section 8-3A championship run, dropped to Class AA this season. But the move down didn’t stop them from bullying the Lumberjacks for a 70-49 win at the BHS Gymnasium on Friday.

“They’re a top-two team in AA. But we didn’t play the way that we could play,” Bemidji head coach Steve Schreiber said. “Fergus Falls is a great team. We’re working to become a great team, but obviously tonight showed that we’re not quite there yet. We’ve got work to do.”

The Otters (10-1) played the part of the No. 1 ranking in Class AA, running a sharp offense that resulted in open 3-pointers and inside looks.

“We haven’t played a team like this where we say, ‘Hey, if we don’t give 100-percent effort, 100 percent of the time, we won’t win,” Schreiber said. “… We just need to know that we need to keep our foot down the whole time.”

The Jacks (8-3) played with purpose early, and Katie Alto’s layup put BHS ahead 12-9 less than four minutes into the game. But the Otters imposed their will from then on, pressuring Bemidji into hurried turnovers and forced shots.

Ellie Colbeck and Tori Ratz lifted Fergus Falls on the offensive end. The sophomore duo scored 17 and 11 first-half points, respectively, to put the Lumberjacks in a 40-23 deficit by the break.

BHS scored 12 points in the first four minutes of the game, but then just 11 points over the final 14 minutes of the first half.

“We had stretches where we hung right with them. We were ahead of them,” Schreiber said. “And we’d have a three-minute stretch where we would get soft and we’d play tired. … When we were locked in, we were right with them. But when we got away from our game plan and got tired, we stepped back, and they fully exploited us.”

The Otters opened up a 24-point lead with a 7-0 run to begin the second half. Bemidji answered back, scoring the next seven as part of an ensuing 13-2 run that brought the game back within a baker’s dozen.

Emily Wade capped the spurt with a finish plus the foul on a layup, making for a 49-36 score with 11:45 to play. But it was as close as the Jacks threatened.

“We got within 13, and then we had four (offensive) possessions before they scored their next basket. We just had poor possessions,” Schreiber said. “We have to make sure we have good possessions after we fight our way back in. We can’t just be satisfied fighting back to that point and playing even.”

Fergus Falls cruised to the final buzzer for the 21-point win. Bemidij’s 49 points were a season low.

“We had opportunities,” Schreiber said. “We kept saying, ‘Get it to single (digits).’ We had four possessions where, if we get two baskets in four possessions, we’re there. … Again, we just can’t take our foot off the gas. We did that too much tonight.”

Wade tallied 11 points to finish as the only Lumberjack in double figures. Colbeck produced a game-high 25 alongside 16 from Ratz and 14 from Sabrina Fronning.

BHS will next jet off to Perham to face Becker in the Breakdown Tip Off Classic at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

Fergus Falls 70, Bemidji 49

FF 40 30 -- 70

BHS 23 26 -- 49

FERGUS FALLS (10-1) -- Colbeck 25, Ratz 16, Fronning 14, Meis 6, Davis 4, Braeger 3, Pearson 2.

BEMIDJI (8-3) -- E. Wade 11, Johnson 8, Hofstad 7, Alto 5, Bolte 3, L. Hildenbrand 3, R. Jones 3, T. Wade 3, Pemberton 2, E. Peterson 2, Tatro 2.