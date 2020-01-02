BEMIDJI -- When Gavin Luksik appeared in the starting lineup for the Bemidji High School boys basketball team on Thursday, he had even more time on the floor to step up to the challenge.

“One thing we’ve challenged Gavin on is to play varsity defense,” head coach Travis Peterson said of his sophomore forward. “He’s doing that this year. That’s really nice to see, and that gets him more playing time when he’s playing varsity-level defense.”

Luksik’s efforts were a microcosm of the team, as the Lumberjacks held Alexandria to a season-low 48 points for a 69-48 win inside the BHS Gymnasium.

“Overall, my varsity defense is not anywhere where it could be,” Luksik said. “But I feel like, at times, it’s helping the team. … When the team is playing good defense and people have their moments, it really motivates the team.”

Luksik filled in on both ends of the court, putting up 18 points and eight rebounds to help Bemidji defeat the Cardinals for the first time since February 12, 2011.

“It’s awesome. I’ve been coaching here for seven years as an assistant or head coach. We’ve never beaten Alex,” Peterson said. “They’re always a challenge, but they’re fun to play. They’ve got good basketball in Alex, and we’re pretty proud of this one.”

But it wasn’t just Luksik. Colten Jensen posted a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double, while Silas Hess recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to power home the win.

The Jacks (5-3) needed some time to find their footing against Alexandria’s full-court press, though, falling behind 21-13 midway through the half. But Hess used a Euro step and a spin move for a pair of layups, and Luksik added the next four points to tie the game at 23-all.

Hess added two more layups late in the frame to make for a 27-25 lead into the locker rooms. And once the second half opened up, it never got closer.

BHS scored the first nine points of the half as part of a 16-2 opening run. Luksik provided the first four, and Jensen took over with nine during the stretch to put Bemidji ahead 43-27 less than four minutes in.

“It takes a little spark out of the other team,” Peterson said of the run. “But it gives confidence to the guys. Alexandria is a good team. It shows our guys that they can perform against really good teams for a pretty good stretch. … We really took it at them there for the first few minutes of the second half.”

The Cardinals (6-3) shaved the lead down to 50-40 on a pair of Kristen Hoskins free throws, still with seven minutes to go, but the Lumberjack defense did its job to close things out.

“They struggled shooting in the second half,” Luksik said, “so that’s what our goal was: to make them shoot the ball.”

BHS didn’t make a 3-pointer all night, but it didn’t need any. The offensive balance came from inside the paint, and the matching defensive prowess earned Bemidji an impressive 21-point win.

“It feels great. There’s no better feeling,” Luksik said. “… All in all, it’s a team effort. We put it together.”

The Jacks will next host Willmar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the high school.

Bemidji 69, Alexandria 48

ALX 25 23 -- 48

BHS 27 42 -- 69

ALEXANDRIA (6-3) -- Hoskins 17, Roderick 12, Jones 6, Patience 5, Forster 3, Hedstrom 3, McCoy 2.

BEMIDJI (5-3) -- Jensen 19, Luksik 18, S. Hess 15, Snell 7, LaValley 3, Arel 2, Severts 2, Williams 2, B. Hess 1.