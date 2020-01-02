BEMIDJI -- The same five names have echoed out over the public address system all season for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team.

The starting lineup hasn’t been a mystery. Sydney Zerr, Trinity Myer, Brooklyn Bachmann, Claire Wolhowe and Taylor Bray have suited up and started in all 10 games this season.

“It’s nice when you find something you feel is working,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “I like our rotations off the bench. There’s just not a lot of surprises, especially on Friday nights. Saturdays, sometimes you can get into different rotations because legs are a little worn out. But for the most part, the kids know when their number is going to be called and why.”

The contingent has created a rhythm for the team -- from top to bottom -- as well.

“It helps us prepare for the game a lot. It’s just consistency,” sophomore Claire Wolhowe said. “We know how to play with each other. It helps that we know who we’re with and, when new people come in, what they’re best at.”

Those five starters, plus the role players off the bench, will need to be on their A-game this weekend. The Beavers (6-4, 3-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) face Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State, but Wolhowe recognizes that Bemidji State can compete if they bring it.

“We’ve got to walk into each game with confidence that we are going to win this game, play hard (with) good effort and energy,” she said. “Sometimes during the game, we can have a little bit of a stint where we don’t play well (on) defense or offense. We’ve just got to make sure we’re consistent throughout the game and be confident in our shots.”

And while the weekend results could weigh greatly in late February, DeVille isn’t concerned about that just into the new year.

“It’s early in the season yet to really focus on, ‘We need this win, we need that win.’ But we know every team fights for the top four in their division,” she said. “… Overall, we’re just, ‘Hey, here’s our game. We’re going to fight like heck to win and move on.’ Every game (has) that kind of focus.”

BSU opens the road trip at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, against the Bulldogs (9-3, 6-0 NSIC) and will close at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, against the Huskies (6-4, 3-3 NSIC).

DeVille classified her team as average so far this season, proven by their .500 mark in Northern Sun games. But she also said they’re capable of more.

“We’re definitely taking steps in the right direction every week. We’re getting better,” DeVille said. “That’s our focus: little things to get better on. We’re not changing a ton of things, we’re not adding a ton of things. We’re just getting better at little things.”