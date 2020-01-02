BEMIDJI -- A battle for positioning in the division standings isn’t the primary concern for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team right now.

The Beavers are facing Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State this weekend, all of whom are tied for second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division, but BSU doesn’t want the standings to be the reason it shows up to play.

“You want to look at it like, ‘Oh, some big games here coming up.’ But it’s really early for it,” head coach Mike Boschee said. “Obviously I’m going into these two games coaching as well as I possibly can. I’m going to expect our guys to play as well as we possibly can. … I’ve got to make sure we’re playing as well as we possibly can, no matter what the standings are. No matter who we’re playing, I expect them to play well.”

The Beavers (7-3, 4-2 NSIC) have done that heading into the weekend, having won four straight games before the holiday break. Their current four-game winning streak in NSIC play is the program’s longest since January 2014.

“It definitely helps confidence a lot when you win a couple in a row. Everyone’s feeling good,” junior Nick Wagner said. “You get ready to play every day, ready to practice every day. It’s always great to have a hot streak like this.”

“Sometimes I can stand out here and just watch a lot more than I used to be able to,” Boschee added. “They know what to do. They know how to execute things, they understand what’s going on out there, and it plays a big part in any team’s success.”

Still, the Bulldogs (9-3, 4-2 NSIC) and Huskies (7-5, 4-2 NSIC) will demand a lot out of BSU this weekend. But Bemidji State has also been through the fire in the early goings of the season.

“We’re definitely a good spot right now,” Wagner said. “Obviously (we’ve faced) a lot of adversity with injuries, but we knew some stuff we can handle. Having a deep roster like we do, even if we have three guys out like we do right now, we always have a lot of guys step up and perform.”

The weekend opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, against UMD in Duluth, and it wraps up at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, against SCSU in St. Cloud.

And while BSU may be banged up, Boschee is happy with the way his team has risen to the challenge this season.

“I’m fine with how things have progressed. We’ve played pretty consistently throughout the year,” he said. “… We haven’t shown signs of giving in or having too long of stretches where we played poorly. I suspect, moving forward, we’ll probably play pretty consistently. But again, a lot of that has to do with your opponent and who you’re playing, foul trouble, lots of factors that go into it.”