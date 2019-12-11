The wing played five minutes for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento, Calif., on Thursday night, then flew to Iowa to play for the G-League team the following evening.

Then, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Martin got a call. It was the Timberwolves, who needed him back in Minnesota for that night’s contest against Cleveland.

“I had to get up and get moving, because I was tired from the night before,” Martin said.

And he had to move quickly. His flight was scheduled for 11:24 a.m. Luckily, it got delayed. When Martin finally got to Minnesota, he took a quick nap, then went to Target Center for his third game in as many days — each in a different city. The rookie played 30 minutes, tallying 17 points and six rebounds.

“You couldn’t tell he was playing in his third game in three nights,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “He contributed, and that’s what you ask from a guy, especially a guy on a two-way contract.”

Those are the types of rigors Saunders saw many players go through when his father, Flip, was coaching in the Continental Basketball Association.

“You understand the importance of staying ready, the importance of being hungry,” Saunders said. “And that’s what the G League, or the CBA, how those systems can really develop an individual.”

Martin said the rigorous stretch reminded him of his AAU days, where guys will play four or five games in a single weekend.

“Just got to get your rest and hydrate as much as possible. Been on a lot of flights,” Martin said. “I just have to be prepared for this. It’s what I signed up for.”

Saunders likes Martin’s mentality — both as a scorer and a competitor. Minnesota needs both of those right now as it attempts to compete with a roster depleted by illnesses and injuries.

“He’s someone that we’ve always liked,” Saunders said, “and I’m excited to see him get an opportunity.”

Martin is doing his best to take advantage of it. Josh Okogie said Martin went as hard in Monday’s shootaround as he does in games.

“Those are guys that, as a coach, you love,” Saunders said. “They’ll scratch and claw for everything.”

And the coaching staff is taking notice. Martin was in Minnesota’s starting lineup on Wednesday against Brooklyn.

“They believe in me,” Martin said. “They told me to shoot it, whenever I’m open, just be aggressive. I think I did that [against Cleveland], you know? Made a few big shots for our team and other guys stepped up, too. Just got to be willing to do that every game.”