BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball program is stepping up to take charges this season, but it isn’t just to get a call.

The Lumberjacks are taking pledges for every charge they take to benefit the family of Jane Comfort, a 2-year-old in Bemidji diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. The proceeds will help offset high medical and travel expenses.

SMA is a genetic disease “affecting the part of the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movement,” according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and it essentially paralyzes Jane and causes her to have shallow breathing and weakened muscles.

BHS has taken seven charges so far this year, which has resulted in about $1,200 for Jane.

Those interested in making pledges can contact Bemidji assistant coach Zach McDermott at 218-209-0097.

More information about Jane can be found by visiting the page “Jane’s Journey With SMA” on Facebook.