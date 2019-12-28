BEMIDJI -- Steve Schreiber had to invent a new word to explain Saturday’s loss for the Bemidji High School girls basketball team.

“We just got out-athleticked today, if that’s a word,” the BHS head coach said. “And that doesn’t happen very much to us.”

Whether or not Schreiber’s creation appears in any spelling bees, it rang true during a 75-59 loss to Eagan that closed the Bemidji Invitational inside the BHS Gymnasium.

“They all can play outside a bit. They didn’t have one true post player,” Schreiber said of the Wildcats. “As athletic as we are, we don’t have that height. And their wingspan was even longer than their height, it felt like.”

Sophomore Lily Fandre in particular stole the show by racking up 29 points on the afternoon, 18 of which came during Eagan’s second-half separation.

“If she’s not a Division I athlete, I don’t know who is,” Schreiber said. “A 6-1 point guard who can dribble like a 5-5 point guard, shoot outside, attack the basket, she’s a very, very good player. She’s the best player we’ve seen yet this year. I don’t know that we’ll see another player quite like her.”

The Wildcats (5-5) had the upper hand early, but the Lumberjacks (8-2) did their best to keep pace. Taylor Wade stepped behind the arc for a 3-pointer that tied the game at 20-20, but Eagan scored eight of the next 10 points to jump back in front.

Jackie Johnson banked in a three from 28 feet in the closing minute of the first half, which held Bemidji within 37-35 by the break.

Katie Alto sparked the strongest rally of the game early in the second half. The senior guard splashed back-to-back 3-pointers, and Emily Wade added on a fast-break layup for an 8-0 run within 57 seconds and three possessions.

The spurt had BHS in front 45-44. For all of 12 seconds.

Fandre tied the game on a free throw, and she later hit a three of her own as part of an ensuing 9-0 Eagan run.

“Instead of being able to get up and get going, we couldn’t get that one big shot to fire us up and get ourselves back into it again,” Schreiber said. “Their length really, really got to us, both offensively and defensively. We were getting blocked left and right, and I think that frustrated us a little bit and carried over into our defense.

“Normally our defense carries over into a stronger offense, but our offense bled over into our defense today. As we were struggling on offense, our struggles got bigger on defense.”

A 6-0 run put the Wildcats in front at 59-49 midway through the second half. From then on, the Jacks never cut closer than eight. Fandre outscored Bemidji 6-0 over the final four minutes to close things out.

“We don’t run out of gas. That’s not what this team is,” Schreiber said. “But I felt like we ran out of gas today.”

Alto tallied 13 points to pace BHS, while Emily Wade (12) and Ashley Hofstad (10) followed suit. Fandre’s 29 led all scorers, including three of her teammates who joined her in double figures.

“This is a good game for us,” Schreiber said. “I hate to lose, and I know the girls do too, but… the more (opponents) like this that we get, the more ready we’re going to be come playoff time.”

Bemidji will ring in the new year with a 5 p.m. matchup against Fergus Falls on Friday, Jan. 3, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Eagan 75, Bemidji 59

EHS 37 38 -- 75

BHS 35 24 -- 59

EAGAN (5-5) -- Fandre 29, Plonski 15, Eckerle 13, Grebin 11, Hoke 7.

BEMIDJI (8-2) -- Alto 13, E. Wade 12, Hofstad 10, Bolte 8, T. Wade 8, Johnson 5, R. Jones 3.