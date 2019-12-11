BEMIDJI -- With the ball in her hands Friday night, Emily Wade was back in a familiar position.

Wade assumed point guard duties for the Bemidji High School girls basketball team, and she directed the Lumberjacks to a 68-37 win over Irondale inside the BHS Gymnasium to open the Bemidji Invitational.

“It felt pretty natural,” the junior said. “I’ve always been a point guard in middle school, so it’s not anything completely new for me. But it was kind of hard to take Lindsey (Hildenbrand’s) spot because she’s been really good so far this season.”

With Hildenbrand unavailable over the holiday season, Wade stepped into the starting role. Once she found her footing, she helped the Jacks dominate.

“The first minute and a half did not go well,” BHS head coach Steve Schreiber admitted. “Emily kind of forgot that she needs to be the one to control the offense. We took her out and had that conversation with her. She went back in and did really well.

“We just need somebody as a factor that’s going to… take care of the basketball and let us do our thing, not worry about their thing. Emily did that for us tonight.”

But it didn’t come easy. Energy wasn’t natural inside a home gym more quiet than usual, and Bemidji had to manufacture momentum from scratch.

“I think our bench brought a lot of energy, and our defense really stepped up, which carried to offense,” Wade said. “Once everything comes together, it’s really comfortable, and the team plays really well together.”

Wade had her fingerprints all over a 13-2 run midway through the first half, which included assisting her sister, Taylor, on an acrobatic layup off a backdoor feed. The Lumberjacks went ahead 25-17, but it didn’t feel like they seized command in a half lacking a substantial burst or the heroics to swing momentum by the time halftime arrived at 36-23.

The separation came after the break instead.

The Knights (1-7) scored two quick buckets, but BHS took off with an ensuing 12-0 run within three minutes. Emily Wade started it with a baseline drive for a layup, and Jackie Johnson splashed a pair of 3-pointers as part of the spurt.

The Lumberjacks had a 50-27 lead by the time they were finished, but they still separated over the final 11 minutes of the night.

A 9-0 Bemidji run late in the game put things on ice, but its defense wasn’t about to allow Irondale back into it. The Knights scored two points during the final eight minutes.

“There’s no way that I would’ve believed we win this game by 31 points. No way,” Schreiber said. “That Irondale team is good. They’re 1-7, I know, but… when we play within ourselves, that’s when we do this kind of stuff.”

Ashley Hofstad led BHS with a game-high 14 points, while Emily Wade and Johnson added 12 apiece. Katie Alto hit double-digits with 11, as well.

And, for the first time since 2009-10, the Jacks are 8-1 to open a season. Their current six-game win streak is also the longest since winning 20 straight in 2009-10.

“It feels really good,” Emily Wade said of the win. “We’ve really played as a team, which is really helpful. There’s not just one player that’s going to take over a game. Everyone’s going to do their part.”

Bemidji wraps up the invite at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, with a matchup against Eagan at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji 68, Irondale 37

IHS 23 14 -- 37

BHS 36 32 -- 68

IRONDALE (1-7) -- Okpara 13, Engel 8, Chapman 5, Hiatt 4, Jarmoluk 2, Morris 2, Neumann 2, Loehr 1.

BEMIDJI (8-1) -- Hofstad 14, Johnson 12, E. Wade 12, Alto 11, T. Wade 8, R. Jones 7, Bieber 2, Pemberton 2.