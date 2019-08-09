BEMIDJI -- Tim Wagner hasn’t been able to see his younger brother, Nick, play much basketball since the two were in high school together.

But now, Tim can keep a pretty close watch again.

“I watched Nick play a lot growing up, played with him for a year in high school,” said Tim, an assistant on the Bemidji State men’s basketball team. “It was weird not being able to see him play (after I graduated). … But now it’s cool watching him play well. I’ve seen him play well for a lot of years.”

This winter, Nick joined the BSU program as a junior transfer from Indian Hills Community College. It’s doubled as a reunion with Tim, now in his second season on the coaching staff.

“It’s cool to get to go through another full season with him,” said Nick, a shooting guard who leads all Beavers with 18.2 points per game. “It was just the one season we got to play together. (Now) he’s there every step of the way.”

Nick, 22, and Tim, 25, starred for Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (Wis.) High School, scoring a combined 3,169 points. (Nick’s school record of 1,815 points has since been bested by the youngest Wagner sibling, Lexi, who is now a freshman on the Youngstown State women’s basketball team.)

The duo played the 2012-13 season together. But the brother-to-brother connection didn’t come right away.

“We struggled a little bit early that year. I wouldn’t say the chemistry was instant,” Tim said. “We had lost four starters from the year before. … It was kind of all new pieces and fitting it all together. Eventually we just told Nick, ‘Stand as far away from the basket as they’ll guard you. If they don’t guard you, we’ll pass it to you. And just shoot it.’”

With so many holes in the roster that Nick needed to help fill, the younger Wagner was thankful for a seasoned vet to show him the ropes.

“That helped,” Nick said. “We had a really young team. … We had a lot of guys in a similar situation. Tim was kind of the only one who played a lot of varsity minutes. He had to help everyone else a little bit.”

Both started and helped the Redhawks to a conference championship. But after pouring in a season’s worth of work, it ultimately ended. So did Tim’s prep career. And for the next six years, the brothers split in separate directions.

Back in the same huddle

Tim walked on at Nebraska but redshirted as a freshman after fracturing his ankle during the preseason. He then spent one-season stints at Winona State and North Platte Community College before wrapping up his playing days with two years at Harding.

Nick has also been a nomad of sorts. He redshirted for Northern Illinois in 2016-17, then made stops at Iowa Lakes Community College and Indian Hills CC.

But one season apart, first with Tim in 2018-19 and then with Nick for 2019-20, both have settled in Bemidji.

“Even before I came here, I would talk to Tim a little bit about how the team was doing,” Nick said. “I got a little bit of insight. I got a little more than a normal recruit would get, or I would’ve ended up at a different school. I’m just a little more familiar with everything.”

So how hands-on was Tim in recruiting his brother to Bemidji?

“Early in the (2018-19) season, we kind of just let the year play out and see where things were going,” said Tim. “Then, later in the year, as he was getting closer to making a decision… I started recruiting him harder.”

Bemidji State also recruited Nick out of high school, but it sure didn’t hurt to have a brother give the pitch.

“It was definitely a factor. It wasn’t the only factor, though,” Nick said of having Tim on the coaching staff. “I visited here after my year at Iowa Lakes. I liked the school and everything, I just decided to go somewhere else, of course. I already had that good image of the school, even before Tim was here. Then with him being here, it helped me be a little more comfortable to make the decision.”

Now Tim helps with the X’s and O’s while Nick executes them. Despite the brothers adopting a player-coach relationship, it’s been a pretty smooth game plan.

“It hasn’t been too hard,” Tim said.

“Not too bad,” Nick added. “My dad coached me in high school, so I’m kind of used to having someone I’m related to coaching me. Actually my mom coached me in elementary and middle school. It’s really not that much different for me.”

“I probably yell at him a little more than other people, get a little more mad at him,” Tim admitted. “But that’s about all.”