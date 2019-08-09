BEMIDJI -- Start times for Saturday's girls basketball games of the Bemidji High School invitational have been pushed up due to inclement weather.

The host Lumberjacks will now face Eagan at 1:30 p.m. in the showcase's finale. Irondale and Detroit Lakes will play at 10 a.m., while Richfield and Hibbing will tip off at 11:45 a.m.

On the junior varsity side, Bemidji faces Eagan at 10 a.m.; Detroit Lakes and Irondale play at 11:45 a.m.; and Richfield and Hibbing play at 11:45 a.m. The junior varsity games will be held in the auxiliary gym.