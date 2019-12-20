LINDSTROM -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team cruised to its fifth straight win Saturday afternoon with a 51-44 victory at Chisago Lakes.

The Lumberjacks took a 26-17 lead into halftime and didn’t look back as they improved to 7-1 on the season.

Emily Wade led all scorers with 18 points while Rylie Jones chipped in 10 for BHS.

Lizzy Godden posted 12 points to pace the Wildcats (2-6).

Bemidji will return home to host its home invitational next weekend, Dec. 27-28. The Jacks will face Irondale at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Eagan at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The tournament’s other games on Friday feature Detroit Lakes taking on Richfield at 3:30 p.m., followed by a matchup between Hibbing and Eagan at 5:30 p.m. DL and Irondale will then square off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday before Hibbing clashes with Richfield at 2:30 p.m.

Bemidji 51, Chisago Lakes 44

BHS 26 25 -- 51

CL 17 27 -- 44

Bemidji (7-1) -- E. Wade 18, R. Jones 10, Alto 8, Hofstad 7, T. Wade 5, Johnson 3.

Chisago Lakes (2-6) -- Godden 12, J. Erickson 8, Gillach 8, Saueressig 7, Hempel 4, Bjelland 3, Gamble 2.