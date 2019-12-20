BEMIDJI -- As soon as Max Bjorklund hit the biggest shot of the night for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team on Saturday, he ran right back on defense and forced the biggest stop of the night -- while guarding the most dangerous player in the conference, no less.

“They go hand-in-hand. Obviously Max hitting a three was huge,” head coach Mike Boschee said. “Max does a great job defensively. (Harrison) Cleary forces the issue, puts pressure on you -- both individually and as a team. Fortunately we made enough plays to get the win.”

Bjorklund’s 3-pointer was an immediate answer to Minnesota Crookston’s late rally that came within a point. Bjorklund then forced Cleary into two straight misses on difficult floaters, helping clinch an 85-76 win in the BSU Gymnasium.

“The defensive stops (were big), getting him out of rhythm and forcing him into tough shots,” Bjorklund said. “Nick (Wagner) gave me a great pass on the three, and I was able to knock it down. All that added into the win.”

Cleary, whose 30.3 scoring average leads the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference by a whopping 9.2 points per game, put up 44 on Saturday to keep UMC in contention. But the Beavers counteracted his attack with balance, producing six double-digit scorers.

“That’s who we are. I’ve always enjoyed coaching it that way,” Boschee said. “Obviously a lot better players step up on any given night, depending on what the defense is trying to do, but it’s fun to watch good, team basketball. That’s who we are, and that’s how we’ve been successful here lately.”

Bemidji State has now won four in a row, the program’s longest winning streak in NSIC play since an eight-game flurry in January 2014.

“We’ve worked extremely hard,” Bjorklund said. “It just means a ton. We’re enjoying the ride we’re going on right now and hope to continue it the rest of the year.”

BSU (7-3, 4-2 NSIC) had to earn it, though. Cleary had the Beavers outscored on his own, scoring 15 points as part of a 23-13 start midway through the first half. The Beavers answered with an 8-0 run, however, ultimately taking a 29-27 lead with a separate 8-0 burst that Logan Bader capped with an and-one bucket.

Cleary reached 24 points by the intermission, but Zach Baumgartner scored the final basket of the first half that set Bemidji State ahead 37-36.

The difference hit a dozen when Bader’s inside score made for a 52-40 ballgame and finished an 11-0 run. But Cleary hit a tough 3-pointer to quell the separation, and the comeback was on.

The Golden Eagles cut the difference to one at 75-74 when Malcolm Cohen drained a three, still with 1 minute, 54 seconds remaining. But Bjorklund then splashed a triple of his own and doubled down with the defensive stops to match.

“It’s tough (guarding Cleary), but my teammates did a great job helping, too,” Bjorklund said. “I know I had to switch off a lot, and they had to guard him. Nick and Griffin (Chase) had to guard him a ton, too. It was a team effort on that end.”

BSU separated late with free throws, finishing off the nine-point victory.

“It’s been the best team that I’ve coached here in a number of years,” Boschee said. “… The maturity is showing up, especially late in games. In the past, whoever was in probably would have missed a big shot like Max’s for three. Or maybe we wouldn’t have gotten the rebounds we got. We certainly have some pieces. We’re missing some pieces. But we’re a team, and it feels like it.”

Wagner tallied 17 points to lead BSU, but Bader (16), Baumgartner (15), Chase (14), Derek Thompson (12) and Bjorklund (11) all finished in double-digits, as well. Baumgartner added 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Cleary finished 14-for-27 from the line and 7-for-12 from deep to reach 44 points.

BSU will resume play in the new year, starting with a 7:30 p.m. showdown at Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 3.

Bemidji State 85, Minnesota Crookston 76

UMC 36 40 -- 76

BSU 37 48 -- 85

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (7-5, 3-3 NSIC) -- Cleary 44, Nicolau 9, Cohen 8, Jassey-Demba 7, Sitzmann 6, Johnson 2, Miller 0, Olson 0, Shines 0. Totals 25-60, 15-16, 76.

BEMIDJI STATE (7-3, 4-2 NSIC) -- Wagner 17, Bader 16, Baumgartner 15, Chase 14, Thompson 12, Bjorklund 11, Hart 0. Totals 28-51, 17-27, 85.