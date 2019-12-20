BEMIDJI -- Just about every time the Bemidji State women’s basketball team got the ball into the post on Saturday afternoon, good things followed.

The Beavers doubled up Minnesota Crookston 52-26 in the paint at the BSU Gymnasium, which was more than enough for a dominant 79-57 win and the team’s first season sweep of a division opponent in three years.

“It does everything for our offense,” junior center Taylor Bray said of post touches. “(Our offense) works inside out. When the guards get us the ball, it’s our duty to either score it or look for kick outs. … It’s awesome, too, because when we start hitting inside and they start doubling us, our guards can shoot. And they knock it down.”

Saturday’s victory also bumps Bemidji State up to 6-4 overall and 3-3 within Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play. Both win totals match last season’s output.

“We’re building something special here,” Bray said. “Even our fans, the community around here, I think they all see it. We definitely see it. It wasn’t easy. It’s been a long time coming.”

The Beavers did just about whatever they wanted at the start. Rachael Heittola highlighted an 11-0 run in the first quarter, playing rim runner and finishing a transition and-one layup on a Trinity Myer feed. Bemidji State shot 10-for-13 in the frame, and their 13-2 start turned into a 24-14 lead through one.

“When shots go in, it’s a confidence booster,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “It just takes the pressure off. For everyone on the court, you just see things. You’re moving the basketball well, finding the right players at the right time. And it’s a lot more fun to play defense that way.”

In the second, the Golden Eagles (2-8, 1-5 NSIC) settled in and kept from falling out of contention. Though the difference stretched to 15 midway through the quarter, UMC dwindled it down to 41-32 by the break.

“When we came into halftime, our big thing was that we had that little lull there,” Bray said. “It was important to go and come out of halftime on fire. I think we did that. We came out of halftime with really good energy.”

Bray sparked a 7-0 run early in the frame with an offensive putback, and Claire Wolhowe followed with an and-one layup. Myer finished it off with a steal and score of her own for a 50-35 advantage.

Coley Rezabek drained two free throws to close the quarter at 61-44, and Bemidji State had its largest lead at 17.

The Beavers then added the first six points of the fourth quarter, and the difference hovered around 20 for the rest of the afternoon in the 22-point final.

Brooklyn Bachmann, Heittola and Myer shared the team lead with 13 points apiece, Myer stuffing the stat sheet with an additional eight rebounds and six assists. Bray followed with 12 points and Gabby DuBois a season-high nine.

Abby Guidinger’s 17 led all scorers in her effort off the bench for Minnesota Crookston.

Bemidji State enters the new year at .500 in NSIC play for the first time since 2011-12, plus above .500 overall at the calendar turn for the first time since 2013-14.

But things shouldn’t end here, DeVille said.

“We’ve got to get better every single day and every single week,” she said. “We’re excited about what we can do, but we know we have a hard road ahead of us. We need to make sure that we stay focused, locked in, and commit to getting better every day.”

BSU will try to stretch its winning streak to three when it faces Minnesota Duluth in the new year. A 5:30 p.m. tip is scheduled for Jan. 3 in Duluth.

Bemidji State 79, Minnesota Crookston 57

UMC 14 18 12 13 -- 57

BSU 24 17 20 18 -- 79

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (2-8, 1-5 NSIC) -- Guidinger 17, Fox 8, Peplinski 8, Post 7, Cornale 5, Peterson 5, Weakley 5, Burke 2, Carpenter 0, Freund 0, Praska 0, Schoenicke 0, Schwartz 0, Vetsch 0. Totals 21-62, 10-18, 57.

BEMIDJI STATE (6-4, 3-3 NSIC) -- Bachmann 13, Heittola 13, Myer 13, Bray 12, DuBois 9, Wolhowe 8, Zerr 6, Rezabek 5, Bott 0, Flatness 0, Gartner 0, Wenner 0. Totals 32-60, 10-18, 79.