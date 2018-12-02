BEMIDJI -- A couple of wins at its home tournament make for a nice Christmas present if you’re the Bemidji High School boys basketball team, even if Saturday afternoon’s victory wasn’t the most attractive. The Lumberjacks overcame a first-half deficit to grind out a 62-59 win over St. Paul Johnson and close out the Bemidji Holiday Invite at the BHS Gymnasium.

“Every win is a good win,” head coach Travis Peterson said. “Doesn’t matter what the final score is, doesn’t matter how pretty it is, a win’s a win. With that being said, we definitely learned some things about ourselves this weekend that we can improve on.”

Just as in Friday’s 70-60 triumph over Big Lake, the Jacks didn’t let their opponent surpass 60 points.

“That’s kind of one of our goals is to hold teams to 60 points or less,” Peterson said. “We figure if we can do that, we’re going to win most of those games.”

Despite the defensive effort, Bemidji didn’t have as much success at the other end.

“We didn’t shoot well this weekend,” Peterson said. “We need to continue to focus on our shooting. And it’s not just our perimeter shooting, it’s our interior shooting. We need to shoot through contact and get to the free-throw line. I thought we did a better job today of that and it played out in a lot of free-throw attempts for us.”

The Jacks made plenty of trips to the foul line Saturday, sinking 24-of-39 free throws in a physical game.

Bemidji (4-3) trailed most of the first half as the Governors (1-6) took advantage of early turnovers. Johnson’s lead grew to as many as 10 with the scoreboard reading 26-16 with eight minutes to play following a deep jumper by Julian Hodges.

The Jacks proceeded to close the half on an 18-8 run to knot up the score at 34-all heading into halftime.

No moment during the run was bigger than the four free throws made by Nick Snell that made it a three-point game following personal and technical fouls called on the Governors. Gavin Luksik briefly handed BHS a 33-32 lead moments later before Colten Jensen tied the game from the free-throw line to end the half.

The lead changed hands throughout the first eight minutes of the final frame. Ben Hess drove to the lane to put the Jacks on top 48-46 with 10 minutes to go, a lead they never relinquished.

Jensen’s tying bucket in the paint set in motion a 13-2 outburst to let Bemidji pull ahead 57-48 with 7:30 remaining.

St. Paul Johnson didn’t make things easy down the stretch, but the Lumberjacks sank enough free throws to hold on for the victory.

“I think down the stretch when you’re in a close game, that’s real basketball,” Peterson said. “It forces you to communicate and it forces you to execute. … It is good to have some tight games, so that we can have opportunities to expose what we need to work on.”

Jensen was a difference maker, ending the day with a game-high 26 points, 11 coming from the foul line.

Hodges finished with 16 points to lead the Governors in the losing effort.

Bemidji will wait 12 days until its next game Jan. 2 at home against Alexandria. The break comes just in the nick of time for a team going through its share of health problems.

“I think we definitely need it with the illness and injuries that we have,” Peterson said. “It’ll be nice to have some time off. The kids will have five days off before we come back and get to practice on the 27th and 28th, and then we’ll practice a few times before our next game on Jan. 2 against Alexandria.”

Bemidji 62, St. Paul Johnson 59

SPJ 34 25 -- 59

BHS 34 28 -- 62

Bemidji (4-3) -- Jensen 26, Luksik 9, Snell 9, B. Hess 8, Williams 6, S. Hess 2, Severts 2.

St. Paul Johnson (1-6) -- Hodges 16, David 10, Harris 8, James 7, Gaultney 6, Lewis 4, Molette 4, Galloway 2, Knox 2.