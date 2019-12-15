ST. ANTHONY -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team staved off a furious run from St. Anthony Village on Friday night, pulling off a 57-53 win to improve to 6-1 on the year.

After entering halftime in a one-point deficit, the Lumberjacks opened up the second half on a 12-0 run to jump ahead 45-34.

The BHS defense only allowed four points in the first 14 minutes of the second half and led by 13 with four minutes to go, but then the Huskies (3-3) stormed back within one point. Nevertheless, Lindsey Hildenbrand sank late free throws to finish off the four-point win for Bemidji.

Hildenbrand tallied a team-high 18 points, while Emily Wade (11) and Katie Alto (10) also finished in double digits. Samantha Sibbet had 19 for St. Anthony Village to lead all scorers.

BHS will turn around quickly for a 2:30 p.m. game at Chisago Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Bemidji 57, St. Anthony Village 53

BHS 33 24 -- 57

SAV 34 19 -- 53

BEMIDJI (6-1) -- L. Hildenbrand 18, E. Wade 11, Alto 10, Hofstad 8, Johnson 4, T. Wade 4, R. Jones 2.

ST. ANTHONY VILLAGE (3-3) -- Sibbet 19, Thomas 14, Maile 7, Dahl 5, Goldsmith 2, Grosz 2, Nogosek 2, Wiese 2.