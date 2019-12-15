BEMIDJI -- With 30 seconds to play in Friday’s game against Big Lake, Colten Jensen had two free throws to all but ice the win for the Bemidji High School boys basketball team.

After his first shot went in, Jensen distributed two passionate high-fives to his teammates. Once the second make followed, Jensen gave a subtle but telling fist pump: He had a look that meant business but a knowledge that it was over.

“It feels good,” Jensen said of the win. “It’s satisfying for me, knowing I finished it out for my team and left it all out there.”

Jensen grabbed the ensuing defensive rebound, outletting to Isaiah Biehn for a closing layup and a 70-60 win to open the Bemidji Holiday Invite at the BHS Gymnasium.

“It was just a grind. That’s basketball,” head coach Travis Peterson said. “We’re going to have to win some ugly ones, and that one was definitely not pretty. But it was fun to play at home again and be back in our gym.”

Jensen has never been one to hide his emotions on the court. On Friday, that meant raising his hands in the air after the buzzer, turning to the ugly sweater-clad student section and celebrating a win fueled by his game-high 21 points.

“It took a lot of hard work and effort,” Jensen said. “As a group, we’ve got to come together as one and play defense. That’s where it all starts.”

The Lumberjacks (3-3) certainly needed their defense to show up. A cold shooting half overshadowed a 7-0 start for the offense, and Bemidji never separated despite allowing just 13 points through 14 minutes.

The offense reached the bonus with seven minutes remaining in the half, but 3-point misses cluttered the rest of the frame instead.

“In the first half, we shot too many threes,” Jensen said. “We’ve got to go to the rim then, get them in foul trouble so they’ve got to sit their best players. … In the second half, we came in and started driving and kicking, scoring and getting them in foul trouble.”

The Hornets (2-2) fought through a messy pace at a mile a minute, keeping within 32-27 at halftime.

Out of the locker rooms, BHS showed a newfound drive to get into the paint, which helped spur an 8-0 run and a 48-44 lead. Silas Hess crashed to the free-throw line for an offensive rebound, then zipped a pass to a wide-open Jensen on the block for an easy layup.

“We’re good when we penetrate and get into the paint,” Peterson said. “(Ben and Silas Hess) are good at that and having the eyes to find our post players inside and getting them good looks.”

The lead changed hands six times in the second half, but the Jacks claimed the advantage for good at 58-54 when Jensen hit a layup with 7:15 to play. The defense carried the rest of the load, allowing six points over the final 8:18.

“This one, our defense kept us in the game,” Peterson said. “Finally, shots started falling in the last couple minutes of the game. We knew it would happen, you just hope it happens before the time runs out. So the defense was key.”

By then, all that was left for Jensen were a couple free throws and the celebration.

“Our biggest thing is that we’ve got to box out and finish possessions,” Jensen said. “It’s all a mindset. You’ve got to go get that ball, go get that rebound, go get that steal.”

The Lumberjacks did just that. Jensen had 11 rebounds to go along with his 21 points for a double-double. Silas Hess nearly pulled off a triple-double, tallying nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Nick Snell put up 12 points, as well.

Bemidji resumes its home invite at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, against St. Paul Johnson.

Bemidji 70, Big Lake 60

BL 27 33 -- 60

BEM 32 38 -- 70

BIG LAKE (2-2) -- Windhorst 13, Morehead 12, Josewski 11, McConville 11, Flicker 6, Ombongi 4, Spanier 2, Boeckman 1.

BEMIDJI (3-3) -- Jensen 21, Snell 12, S. Hess 9, Williams 8, Severts 5, Carlson 4, Q. Wilson 3, Biehn 2, B. Hess 2, LaValley 2, S. Wilson 2.