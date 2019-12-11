BEMIDJI -- Now in his fourth season with the Bemidji State men’s basketball team, Zach Baumgartner has a reputation as one of the loudest Beavers when he’s on the sidelines.

Last weekend, he made plenty of noise on the court, too.

“Through the years, I’ve seen minutes here and there,” the redshirt junior said. “I’ve always taken it as, if I’m called on, I’ll come into the game and do what I have to do. (I’ll) rely on someone else to have that starting role. And being able to keep that positive mindset on the bench is a big thing for me.”

Cheering has become Baumgartner’s forte. Waving towels in the air, high-fives, creative celebrations, you name it. If there wasn’t a game going on, he still might draw a crowd on his own.

But he’s at BSU to play basketball. And when his number was called against Wayne State and Augustana -- the first meaningful instances this season -- he did so with precision.

“He gives everything he has when he’s on the court,” Bemidji State head coach Mike Boschee said. “He’s provided a big lift when we needed him to. I can’t remember all his stats, but I know he’s finished pretty well inside and made some shots in there. He’s guarded really well, he’s rebounded really well. He’s just doing his job.”

The statline read as such for Baumgartner on the weekend: eight points each night (a new season high) on a combined 6-for-9 shooting, 12 total rebounds and a career-high five assists in an upset win over No. 21 Augustana. But even before he ever touched the ball, the air felt a little different once he checked in off the bench.

“No matter what his role is, he’s really good at keeping a great attitude,” junior Nick Wagner said. “… That’s something he brings on the bench when he’s not playing: waving towels around and hyping everyone up. When he gets in the game, especially in big minutes like that, everyone’s intensity level goes up a little bit.”

Baumgartner played 23 minutes on Friday and 28 minutes on Saturday, both setting new career highs. He saw more playing time over the weekend than in the seven games combined to start the season.

“It was fun,” Baumgartner said. “I haven’t had that much fun since high school basketball, just getting out there with my guys and being able to show everyone what I’ve been working on for four years. Being high energy, rebounding, that’s kind of my cornerstone. It was awesome.”

His biggest moment undoubtedly came with a minute remaining against the Vikings, sparking a closing 6-0 run that won the game. Baumgartner caught the ball in the post, spun for a 12-foot fadeaway and finished through a foul for the and-one highlight.

Baumgartner had his teammates looking just like him with the way they celebrated it.

“Whether he’s getting minutes or not getting minutes, he seems to be the same person,” Boschee said. “He still cares about being successful (as a team). There’s not a value you can put in the stat book or the record sheet, any of those kinds of things. There’s certainly a value in the impact that he can have, either by scoring a bucket or by waving a towel.”

He’ll probably be doing both on Saturday. The Beavers (6-3, 3-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) close the calendar year at 4 p.m. against Minnesota Crookston (7-4, 3-2 NSIC) inside the BSU Gymnasium.

And if one thing’s for certain, it’s that no matter what role Baumgartner fills, he’ll be coming through loud and clear.

“If you go in the game, you have to be ready at a moment’s notice,” he said. “ … (The solution is) being engaged, cheering on your teammates and showing them that you have their back, as they would have yours.”

Morgan to miss extended time

Senior point guard Ja Morgan is looking at an extended absence after breaking his hand during Friday’s game against Wayne State, Boschee said.

Morgan had a cast placed on his right arm prior to Saturday’s game at Augustana. Boschee said the cast is scheduled to be removed after six weeks, and Morgan will then be reevaluated for his game-readiness.

Morgan ranks second in the conference with 5.9 assists per game and a 3.4 assist-to-turnover ratio. His 1.9 steals average also ranks second, while his 14.8 points per game is 20th in the league and second among BSU players.

Since first arriving on campus for the 2018-19 season, Morgan started every game for Bemidji State before missing Saturday’s contest.