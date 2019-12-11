BEMIDJI -- If you ask the Bemidji State women’s basketball team, a familiar adversary will have a different look this time around.

“Taking care of business against (Minnesota) Crookston is going to be a tough one,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “We had a good game the first time we played them, but we didn’t play well. And neither did they. … They’re a much better team than we saw. Every team gets better every single week, so we’ve got to make sure we’re also better.”

The Beavers had their way against UMC the first time around, handily winning 72-50 on Dec. 2 for their first conference-opening win since 2012. But in Saturday’s rematch, Bemidji State is expecting more of a fight from the Golden Eagles.

“Coaches told us, ‘Hey, they’re not the same team. We can’t just walk in there saying it’s going to be easy,’” sophomore Coley Rezabek said. “… Crookston’s not the same team as when we played them last (time). We just have to stay confident and play our game, and hopefully get the job done.”

BSU (5-4, 2-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) holds some momentum going in, having handled Augustana just as convincingly in its most recent outing. Understandably, DeVille hopes to make a habit of that.

“I think that was a step for our program, but I don’t want it to be a notable win and then we drop off,” she said. “… We let (the players) enjoy it for the weekend, but now we’re moving forward and we’re focused on Crookston.”

The Beavers have the chance to clinch their first season sweep over an NSIC North opponent since it did so against Minot State in 2016-17. Before that, the latest was in 2012-13.

“It’s just staying focused and sticking to Coach’s plan,” Rezabek said. “It’s the same thing. It’s a normal game. It doesn’t matter who you play, you’ve got to stick to the game plan. As long as we execute, we should get the job done.”

A little balance will also go a long way, Rezabek said, which is something they proved in the Augustana win through five players scoring nine-plus points.

“Our best basketball is team basketball,” Rezabek said. “We know one person can’t win us all the games. We can go as deep as eight or nine people on our bench who can all go on the court and score. … It’s not like we have a go-to player like some teams have. That’s why I think it’s super hard for other teams to defend us. They can’t put all their attention on one player, because then the rest of the four of us can get open shots.”

Bemidji State will enter in with confidence, as has been its mantra this season, but not with arrogance.

“We’re in no (position) to think we can walk into a gym and just beat anybody,” DeVille said. “Our kids know that. We don’t have the right to overlook anyone, even when we’ve played and beaten a team before. We’re just focused on getting better every single day and playing better than the night before.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, inside the BSU Gymnasium, which closes the schedule for 2019. A win keeps the Beavers above .500 at the new year for the first time since 2013-14 and boosts them to .500 in NSIC play for the first time since 2011-12.

But it doesn’t stop there.

“We have a really difficult schedule all year long, so we can’t just think we’re going to walk through things and make it easy,” DeVille said. “When we come back from Christmas, we’ve got to cannonball right back into being successful and going on the road again. We’ve got to do things right, right off the bat.”