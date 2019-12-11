The Lumberjacks finished will balance in the scorebook, as four different players hit double figures on the night. Quincy Wilson poured in 22 points, while Nick Snell splashed four first-half 3-pointers for 12 points. Colten Jensen also tallied 12, and Ben Hess scored all of his 11 after halftime.

BHS carried a 39-34 lead into the locker room and held the Spuds (3-3) to a 36-34 advantage from then on.

Gavin Luksik also pulled down 10 rebounds, while Jensen narrowly missed out on a double-double with his nine rebounds. Hess also dished out a team-high five assists.

Drew Hagen led all scorers with 29 points for Moorhead.

Bemidji improves to 2-3 on the year with the win. The Jacks will be home for the first time this season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, when they host Big Lake as part of the Bemidji Invitational.

Bemidji 73, Moorhead 70

BHS 39 34 -- 73

MHD 34 36 -- 70

BEMIDJI (2-3) -- Wilson 22, Jensen 12, Snell 12, B. Hess 11, Luksik 6, S. Hess 5, Biehn 3, Severts 2.

MOORHEAD (3-3) -- Hagen 29, Alemadi 12, Bl. Walthall 10, Feeney 6, Hegg 6, Hinsz 4, Br. Walthall 4.