MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team edged Moorhead 73-70 on the road Tuesday night.
The Lumberjacks finished will balance in the scorebook, as four different players hit double figures on the night. Quincy Wilson poured in 22 points, while Nick Snell splashed four first-half 3-pointers for 12 points. Colten Jensen also tallied 12, and Ben Hess scored all of his 11 after halftime.
BHS carried a 39-34 lead into the locker room and held the Spuds (3-3) to a 36-34 advantage from then on.
Gavin Luksik also pulled down 10 rebounds, while Jensen narrowly missed out on a double-double with his nine rebounds. Hess also dished out a team-high five assists.
Drew Hagen led all scorers with 29 points for Moorhead.
Bemidji improves to 2-3 on the year with the win. The Jacks will be home for the first time this season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, when they host Big Lake as part of the Bemidji Invitational.
Bemidji 73, Moorhead 70
BHS 39 34 -- 73
MHD 34 36 -- 70
BEMIDJI (2-3) -- Wilson 22, Jensen 12, Snell 12, B. Hess 11, Luksik 6, S. Hess 5, Biehn 3, Severts 2.
MOORHEAD (3-3) -- Hagen 29, Alemadi 12, Bl. Walthall 10, Feeney 6, Hegg 6, Hinsz 4, Br. Walthall 4.