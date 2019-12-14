BEMIDJI -- Down three rotation players, facing a mountain of foul trouble and in the midst of a lackluster start, Tuesday night had all the makings of a letdown for the Bemidji High School girls basketball team.

Jackie Johnson had other plans.

“You’ve got to bring some energy to the team,” the 5-foot-9 sophomore said. “We were a little slow to start with tonight. The bench was really quiet to begin with. So, when I went in, they told me to bring some energy out there.”

Johnson did her job, sparking the Lumberjacks into a 76-47 win over Detroit Lakes at the BHS Gymnasium.

“It’s just effortless for her,” head coach Steve Schreiber said of Johnson. “She shoots like crazy. We can shoot anywhere inside half court with her, and she’s good at getting to the hoop, she makes free throws, she plays great defense. She is a starter, just coming off the bench.”

The first thorn in Bemidji’s side was that Jenna Jones, Jody Pemberton and Emily Wade were all unavailable due to illness or injury. And then it was whistles. Ashley Hofstad, Rylie Jones and Taylor Wade faced some serious foul trouble all night. For good measure, a lethargic start kept the Lakers (4-3) within 28-23 late in the first half.

But then the Jacks’ defense roared to life, tipping passes, grabbing steals and converting layups on the other end. In turn, their energy shot up, as well.

“It got our bench into it, and it got the crowd into it a little bit,” Schreiber said. “I think we feed off that more so this year than any team I’ve ever had. … When the bench got up, the players got up even more. We’re that type of team where we can play even, play even, and then we just go.”

Johnson was central in a 15-1 run late in the half. She announced herself with a 3-pointer from five feet behind the arc, and then she flipped a steal into a layup for nine straight BHS points. DL mustered a free throw, but Lindsey Hildenbrand hit Katie Alto and Johnson with transition dimes for a 46-26 lead.

“I think we just figured out that we can run faster than them. We’re a faster team,” Johnson said. “They were bigger, but we were faster. So if we could push it up and get open, good shots, we could win that game.”

Foul trouble was the biggest drama of the second half, which never came closer than a 15-point game. But nobody picked up their fifth foul, and Bemidji built its lead as high as 29 with the reserves playing a big part in it.

“The younger girls and the girls who don’t get in a ton, they still get really good practice minutes,” Schreiber said. “Our starting five prepares the rest of the girls on the bench for when they get into a game like that. Because they don’t go easy on them. They work hard to make them better every single day.”

With all the worries well in the rear-view mirror, the final buzzer sang out a 76-47 victory for the Lumberjacks. Through six games, BHS is 5-1 for the first time since 2011-12.

“That’s pretty good,” Johnson said. “They always talk about the 2010 team that made it to state, and how they think this is the closest team that resembles them. They think we can make it to state this year just like them. They had really good leaders, and we have good leaders this year.”

Alto was Tuesday’s leader in the scorebook, putting up a game-high 24 points. Johnson and Hofstad followed with 14 apiece, and Hildenbrand had 13 of her own.

Alex Betcher’s 17 points paced Detroit Lakes.

Bemidji will return to the road for a 7 p.m. meeting at St. Anthony Village on Friday, Dec. 20.

Bemidji 76, Detroit Lakes 47

DL 27 20 -- 47

BHS 46 30 -- 76

DETROIT LAKES (4-3) -- Betcher 17, Gunderson 10, Larson 6, Gilbert 4, Tangen 4, Bowers 3, Price 3.

BEMIDJI (5-1) -- Alto 24, Hofstad 14, Johnson 14, Hildenbrand 13, Bolte 3, T. Wade 3, R. Jones 2, Ryan 2, Tatro 1.