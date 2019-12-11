BEMIDJI -- Anyone inside the BSU Gymnasium on Saturday got their money’s worth.

The Bemidji State men’s and women’s basketball teams had Augustana on the schedule, the Beavers’ toughest collective doubleheader of the season. So when BSU won both games, they no doubt had their mightiest collective showing all year.

When was the last time they were that impressive on the same night?

Last season’s playoff opener comes to mind, of course. Bemidji State went from an afterthought to the darling of the conference in 40 minutes, as both the men and women shocked No. 1 seeds on the road after finishing in the cellar of the standings.

And yet, I hesitate to blindly rank that night at the top. Postseason success is obviously more important than any win in December, but it wasn’t just that the Beavers won on Saturday. It was how they won. It was who they beat.

For starters, the women were brilliant. BSU has pulled off a handful of real notable wins in the five seasons I’ve followed the team, but none have wowed me more than Saturday.

Bemidji State didn’t need a miracle shot to beat a storied program. They didn’t need any help from the officials or some friendly bounces from the rim. And they didn’t need any otherworldly individual performances.

Final scores can be deceptive, but make no mistake about this 74-57 scoreboard: It was as accurate of a 17-point blowout as can be. The Vikings never had the answer, never made a run, never pulled the Beavers back down to earth.

In Chelsea DeVille’s sixth game against her alma mater and former head coach Dave Krauth, the 2009 Augie grad reigned supreme for the first time. Her players were better, and her coaching was better.

It was the most complete game I’ve seen Bemidji State play in 123 tries.

You could argue that the men used the aforementioned miracle shot, but then you’d better admit you’ve not seen much of Nick Wagner this season.

Wagner’s shot isn’t the prettiest you’ll ever see, but it goes in. And when BSU needed a shot to go in, Wagner’s release was the fairest of them all. Against No. 21 in the nation, Wagner drained the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left, sending the home fans into pandemonium just before the 75-73 win.

The Beavers have the talent to win these kinds of games, but nearly half of it is in a cast right now. Saturday’s rotation featured just six players and three typical starters.

You’re not supposed to win those kinds of games. And yet, here they are.

Paired with Friday’s victory over Wayne State, the theme for the men was “First since…” all weekend.

Friday’s 90-61 win was the program’s largest margin of victory within conference play since beating Minnesota Crookston by 42 in December 2013. Saturday’s win was Bemidji State’s first over a nationally ranked opponent since topping No. 21 Winona State in February 2013, and it also clinched BSU’s first weekend sweep in conference play since February 2014.

And for good measure, Wagner was named the NSIC North Player of the Week on Monday, the program’s first selection since Will Harvey in December 2015.

No, Bemidji State isn’t suddenly the newest powerhouse in the Northern Sun, and the Beavers won’t be running the table from here on out.

But not all wins are equal, either. Sure didn’t feel like it on Saturday.