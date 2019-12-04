MINNEAPOLIS -- Ryan Saunders noticed it when his Timberwolves team was upset at home by a depleted Memphis team on Dec. 1: They were out-physicaled.

That has happened often in past years, but there was no need to sound the alarm yet for this year’s group. Physicality hadn’t been a major issue through the team’s previous 18 games to open the season.

“There’s been plenty of nights where we’ve handled physicality, where we’ve been the more physical team,” Saunders said.

But it’s been a long time since that was the case. Physicality has been one of the major issues for Minnesota during its current seven-game losing streak.

“We keep talking about it in film work and keep trying to drill it,” the coach said last week. “It’s got to be in us. It’s got to be in us as a group, and we’ve got to take that challenge.”

That lack is showing up in a number of stats, primarily the win-loss column. It mostly stands out on the defensive end, where the Timberwolves (10-15) have been abysmal of late. They have the league’s worst defensive rating in December after being 12th in that category through 18 games. Minnesota’s rebounding has gotten worse, too. Over the first 18 games, the Wolves were 15th in rebounding percentage (50.1) and 14th-best on the defensive glass (73 percent). During this seven-game skid, Minnesota is 22nd and 25th in those categories, respectively.

“Boxing out is a big thing we have to do,” forward Jordan Bell said. “I’ve been preaching it a lot to people, just because I see it a lot, and if we don’t box out, we’re already small, and they’re going to kill us. I think the games where we’re not focused on it is the games where we get killed on rebounds.”

So when Saunders says he wants his team to be more physical, Bell joked the coach doesn’t want his players to “go punch somebody.”

“You put your elbow into somebody’s chest (when) boxing out, you fight over a screen a little bit harder — when the big is setting the screen, maybe you hit him — just little things, just be more physical,” Bell said. “Obviously, we’re not being physical enough, so just ramp it up a little bit. To different people that can mean different things. To me, that can mean maybe hitting somebody a little bit harder. For guards, it’s fighting over screens. It just means different things for different people.”

Nobody is expecting Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns to suddenly morph into enforcers. Minnesota doesn’t even need to be known as that type of team. But the Wolves do need to have an edge. That’s part of the reason Bell has played more of late.

Wiggins noted the Wolves simply have to make their opponents uncomfortable, rather than letting each of them get to their sweet spots on nearly every possession. Matador defense doesn’t fly in the NBA.

“I mean, it’s just really literally being more physical,” guard Josh Okogie said. “Stop playing or defending so passively. (It’s) kinda like almost fouling somebody. Just make them feel you.”

It’s what the Wolves did in the fourth quarter against the Clippers on Friday. Minnesota stormed back by holding Los Angeles to just 22 points in the final period, while forcing nine turnovers. Nothing the Clippers got came easy as they were essentially bullied by the Wolves.

“We fell short (Friday),” Okogie said. “But, if we’re able to do that for four quarters, then it might have been a different story.”