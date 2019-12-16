BURNSVILLE -- Nick Wagner of the Bemidji State men’s basketball team shot his way to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division Player of the Week award.

The Galesville, Wis., native averaged 21.5 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Beavers’ wins over Wayne State and No. 21 Augustana on Dec. 13-14, enough to be selected for the weekly honor on Monday. He shot 57.7 percent from the floor and 56.3 from beyond the arc on the weekend.

Wagner also hit the game-winning 3-pointer over the Vikings in the closing seconds for a two-point victory. It clinched BSU’s first weekend sweep in NSIC play since February 2014 and the program’s first win over a nationally ranked opponent since February 2013.

Wagner also becomes Bemidji State’s first recipient of the player of the week award since Will Harvey won it on Dec. 21, 2015.