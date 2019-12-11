Another week, another new No. 1 in college basketball.

Kansas moved into the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll, released Monday. Louisville held the top spot a week ago, but a 70-57 loss to unranked Texas Tech cost the Cardinals.

Instead, Kansas (9-1) moved up one place on the strength of lopsided victories over Milwaukee and Missouri-Kansas City, followed by Gonzaga (11-1), which rose four places to No. 2.

The top 10 was reshuffled, with only Virginia (8-1) holding the same spot from last week at No. 9.

Louisville (10-1) fell to No. 3, followed by Duke (9-1) and Ohio State (9-1). The Blue Devils moved up from the No. 7 ranking, while the Buckeyes fell two spots after being upset by Minnesota.

Rounding out the top 10 are Kentucky (8-1), Maryland (10-1), Oregon (8-2), Virginia and Baylor (8-1).

Plummeting out of the top 10 was Michigan, which was No. 5 last week but fell to No. 14 after losing to unranked Illinois and Oregon.

So far this season, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville have fallen from the No. 1 ranking. The Spartans (7-3) sit at No. 15.

Moving into the poll this week were No. 22 Washington (7-2), No. 23 Penn State (9-2), No. 24 Texas Tech (6-3) and No. 25 West Virginia (9-1). This marks the Nittany Lions' first appearance in the top 25 since Jan. 8, 1996.

Falling out of the top 25 were North Carolina, Xavier, Colorado and Seton Hall.

The Tar Heels, who were No. 17 last week, have lost three straight games — to Ohio State, Virginia and Wofford.