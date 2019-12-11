MINNEAPOLIS — Janel McCarville was instrumental in the Gophers women’s basketball team raising four NCAA tournament banners in the early 2000s, but as the years stacked up she grew impatient over one that wasn’t hanging from the rafters at Williams Arena. Her own.

That changed Sunday when the Gophers made McCarville the seventh Gophers women’s player in this exclusive club. The banner has a picture of McCarville with the ball in her hand, facing the basket, looking to pick apart a defense. It has her name, her No. 4 and the good company of being right next to former teammate and current Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen’s.

They are adjacent to the maroon-and-gold March Madness pennants: an NCAA tournament appearance in 2002, a Sweet Sixteen spot in ’03, a Final Four peak in ’04 and a Sweet Sixteen (sans Whalen) in ’05.

McCarville, a Stevens Point, Wis., native, holds the school record for field-goal percentage and is second in rebounds and blocks, and third in steals. The two-time All-American was the first pick in the 2005 WNBA Draft.

McCarville continues to play professionally in Sweden.