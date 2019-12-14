BEMIDJI -- Nick Wagner had to think about it. But no, he’s probably never hit a shot of this magnitude before.

Nevertheless, just before the final buzzer of Saturday’s dogfight against No. 21 Augustana, the Bemidji State men’s basketball junior played hero with a ground-shaking 3-pointer for a 75-73 win.

“Max (Bjorklund) had the ball. He came off a ball screen,” Wagner said. “They did a pretty good job getting up on him. He had faith to give it to me. I knew there were only a couple seconds left, so I had to get a shot up. I just let it fly.”

Wagner’s three from the wing rattled in, sending the BSU Gymnasium into pandemonium. Officials put back 1.9 seconds on the clock for the Vikings to work with, but the ensuing prayer went awry and cemented the Beavers’ first weekend sweep in conference play since February 2014. It’s also the program’s first win over a ranked opponent since topping No. 21 Winona State in February 2013.

“(Augustana) is a heck of a team,” said senior Logan Bader, who scored a team-high 18 points. “When they came out, we knew we’d have to play one of our better games of the season. We showed up tonight and we did that, played a great game.”

FINAL: @BSUBeaversMBB 75, Augustana 73.



Down three rotation players, six Beavers see the court all night and pull off one heck of a win. Remember that one. pic.twitter.com/bUe3uSqTGk — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) December 15, 2019

Not many options are better than Wagner when you’re in search of a gotta-have-it kind of shot.

“Max got off the ball screen, drew a little bit of help, and Nick just had enough space to pop a three,” head coach Mike Boschee said. “He’s someone you can’t leave open from a long ways away, let alone close to the 3-point line.”

But perhaps just as impressive was that Bemidji State (6-3, 3-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) did it all without three rotation players. Just six Beavers saw the court on Saturday, all for at least 25 minutes.

“Next-man-up mentality,” Wagner said. “Everybody on this team can play and has talent and skill. No matter who we put out there, we feel like we can beat anyone. We try to have that same mentality every game.”

“It’s confidence and heart,” Bader added. “We trust in ourselves, trust in every guy we put on the court at all times. And every time we’re out there, we’re confident we can go out and get a win.”

Victory certainly didn’t look likely after five minutes, though. BSU missed its first nine shots from the floor, and the Vikings (9-2, 4-1 NSIC) had an 11-0 lead nearly six minutes in.

“After that start… our toughness just started to show,” Boschee said. “I felt like, early in the game, we were unsure if we could compete with three of our (rotation players) out. But as the game wore on, we just kept talking about getting them to believe that we can compete. That was probably the biggest difference.”

Bemidji State grabbed its first edge at 32-31 on a Derek Thompson layup. Augustana scored the final five of the first half for a 36-32 advantage, but the Beavers kept close and ultimately regained the lead at 57-56 on a Bjorklund layup midway through the second half.

A staring contest then broke out, each team challenging the other to not blink first. Nobody led by more than four from then on, but a 73-69 Viking lead still felt daunting for BSU with 1:32 remaining.

But Zach Baumgartner answered with an and-one fadeaway 30 seconds later. And after a critical stop on defense, Wagner’s 3-pointer capped a 6-0 closing run.

“It’s fun to see the guys being so happy and proud of themselves for winning two games at home against some pretty quality teams,” Boschee said of the weekend. “Augustana is a proud program, been good forever. To get a win against Augustana is really special.”

After Bader’s 18, Wagner finished with 15 points. Bjorklund and Thompson each hit 13, and Griffin Chase and Baumgarter added eight apiece.

And while he can’t remember hitting a bigger shot, Wagner won’t soon forget this one.

“That’s a great win,” he said. “… Hopefully more good things to come.”

Bemidji State 75, No. 21 Augustana 73

AU 36 37 -- 73

BSU 32 43 -- 75

AUGUSTANA (9-2, 4-1 NSIC) -- Todd 22, LeBrun 17, Schaefer 13, Bryan 8, Dykman 6, Fink 3, Hanson 2, Riemersma 2. Totals 30-69, 4-5, 73.

BEMIDJI STATE (6-3, 3-2 NSIC) -- Bader 18, Wagner 15, Bjorklund 13, Thompson 13, Baumgartner 8, Chase 8. Totals 28-55, 9-11, 75.