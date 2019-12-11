ST. CLOUD -- Colten Jensen exploded for 24 second-half points, but it wasn’t enough as the Bemidji High School boys basketball team fell 71-64 at St. Cloud Apollo.

After trailing 33-22 at halftime, the Lumberjacks (1-3) outscored the Eagles (5-0) in the second half 42-37, though the home side held on for the win.

Jensen led all scorers with 25 points, 24 of which came in a second-half outpour. Gavin Luksik followed with 12 points for the Jacks and Quincy Wilson added 10.

Apollo’s leading scorer Michael Gravelle also put on a dominant second-half performance, scoring 18 of his 24 points after halftime. Puoch Dobuol added 16 and Chang Hoth 12.

Bemidji will conclude its season-opening, five-game road swing by traveling to Moorhead for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

St. Cloud Apollo 71, Bemidji 64

BHS 22 42 -- 64

SCA 33 37 -- 71

Bemidji (1-3) -- Jensen 25, Luksik 12, Q. Wilson 10, S. Hess 8, Williams 4, Snell 3, B. Hess 2.

St. Cloud Apollo (5-0) -- Gravelle 24, Dobuol 16, C. Hoth 12, Dlew 9, Mohamed 5, J. Hoth 2, Williams 2.