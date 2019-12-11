ORONO -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team trailed by 10 with 2:30 to play in Saturday afternoon’s game at Orono, but that wasn’t the end of it. The Lumberjacks (4-1) mounted a last-ditch comeback to clinch an unlikely 73-70 win over the Spartans (5-2).

BHS was down double digits for much of the game, including a 39-29 deficit at halftime. The Jacks kicked the pressure up a notch to surge into the lead late in the contest for the victory.

Emily Wade logged a game-high 22 points, becoming the third different Lumberjack to score 20 points during the team’s first five games. Ashley Hofstad finished with 17 points.

Four Orono players finished in double digits with Amelia Singleton’s 17 leading the way.

Bemidji will return home for a 7:30 p.m. tip against Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji 73, Orono 70

BHS 29 44 -- 73

OHS 39 31 -- 70

Bemidji (4-1) -- E. Wade 22, Hofstad 17, Johnson 9, Bolte 7, Alto 6, Hildenbrand 6, Jones 6.

Orono (5-2) -- Singleton 17, J. Knudson 15, Youngs 13, Johnson 12, Gunderson 7, L. Knudson 4, Kallenback 2.